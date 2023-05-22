Elon Musk made an announcement on Monday regarding upcoming changes and features on Twitter, to be in the coming week. Twitter users will soon be able to get the picture-in-picture mode for videos, making it easy to scroll down the timelines without having to wait for the video to stop playing. Musk recently stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, and decided to take up the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the micro-blogging platform.

In addition to the PiP mode, Musk has decided to bring another feature that would allow users to forward and rewind videos up to 15 seconds.

The 51-year-old multi-billionaire confirmed these upcoming features while replying to Jesse Daugherty, a programmer who goes by the username @jtdaugh on Twitter.

Coming next week, along with pic in pic, so you can watch while scrolling — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2023

After extending the ability to post tweets with more than 250 characters for Twitter Blue users, Musk has introduced several features and update to the micro-blogging site.

With a paid subscription worth $8 (roughly Rs. 662), the Twitter Blue service brings along the verification badge as well as the feature to edit tweets and write longer posts for the paid subscribers.

As of now, it remains unclear if Twitter's upcoming feature will be available for all users or just Twitter Blue subscribers.

Earlier this month, the social networking platform announced the launch of encrypted DMs feature, which is aimed at securing messages exchanged via Twitter DMs.

In the coming days, Twitter could also get voice and video chat capability.

Given Musk's pro-crypto approach, Twitter recently finalised a partnership with eToro to enable over 450 million of its active users to access crypto trading from within the app.

Meanwhile, after Musk stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, he appointed Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO.

Yaccarino, who previously worked as advertising chief for Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal. and spent several years modernizing its ad business, said she is committed to Twitter's future.

