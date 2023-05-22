Technology News
  Twitter to Release Video Centric Picture in Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk

Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk

The 51-year-old multi-billionaire confirmed the upcoming features while replying to Jesse Daugherty, a programmer who goes by the username @jtdaugh on Twitter.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 May 2023 19:10 IST
Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Reuters

It remains unclear if upcoming feature will be available for all users or just Twitter Blue subscribers

Highlights
  • The rollout of these new features will begin next week
  • Twitter is also expected to get voice and video chat capability
  • Elon Musk has appointed Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO

Elon Musk made an announcement on Monday regarding upcoming changes and features on Twitter, to be in the coming week. Twitter users will soon be able to get the picture-in-picture mode for videos, making it easy to scroll down the timelines without having to wait for the video to stop playing. Musk recently stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, and decided to take up the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the micro-blogging platform.

In addition to the PiP mode, Musk has decided to bring another feature that would allow users to forward and rewind videos up to 15 seconds.

The 51-year-old multi-billionaire confirmed these upcoming features while replying to Jesse Daugherty, a programmer who goes by the username @jtdaugh on Twitter.

After extending the ability to post tweets with more than 250 characters for Twitter Blue users, Musk has introduced several features and update to the micro-blogging site.

With a paid subscription worth $8 (roughly Rs. 662), the Twitter Blue service brings along the verification badge as well as the feature to edit tweets and write longer posts for the paid subscribers.

As of now, it remains unclear if Twitter's upcoming feature will be available for all users or just Twitter Blue subscribers.

Earlier this month, the social networking platform announced the launch of encrypted DMs feature, which is aimed at securing messages exchanged via Twitter DMs.

In the coming days, Twitter could also get voice and video chat capability.

Given Musk's pro-crypto approach, Twitter recently finalised a partnership with eToro to enable over 450 million of its active users to access crypto trading from within the app.

Meanwhile, after Musk stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, he appointed Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO.

Yaccarino, who previously worked as advertising chief for Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal. and spent several years modernizing its ad business, said she is committed to Twitter's future.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Feature, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Huawei's Watch 4 Series Comes With High Blood Sugar Monitoring: All Details
WhatsApp Rolls Out Edit Message Feature, Allows to Modify Text Up to 15 Minutes After Being Sent

Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk
