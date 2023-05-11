Technology News

Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations

Only verified users can send encrypted messages and Twitter says it currently doesn't support encrypted group chats or encrypted media attachments.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 18:44 IST
Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter says signing in to a new device won't transfer your encrypted chats

Highlights
  • Twitter has rolled out 'early access' to encrypted messages
  • Elon Musk says users should try, but not trust the feature
  • Twitter's encrypted DMs are currently far less secure than Signal

Twitter on Thursday announced the launch of its encrypted DMs feature, which is aimed at securing messages on the platform. While this is Twitter's first move in its goal of supporting end-to-end encrypted messages on the service, the company has warned that the current implementation has multiple limitations. Only verified users can start encrypted chats, while Twitter doesn't currently support encrypted group messages on the app. There's also a limit on the number of devices that will have access to encrypted conversations, according to the company.

The company explained in a blog post that the new encryption feature for direct messages, or DMs, is supported on the latest versions of Twitter for iOS, Android, and the Web. However, both users will need to be verified, either as a Twitter Blue subscriber, or as a member of a verified organisation on Twitter. Even if these two criteria are met, the recipient must follow the sender of the message or have already sent them a message in the past -- they can also accept the sender's DM request.

After meeting the above requirements, the sender will see a toggle with a lock icon after clicking on the new message floating action button. This will open a chat with an eligible recipient and encrypted chats will be denoted by a lock icon on the recipient's profile picture.

twitter encrypted dms twittersupport twitter encrypted dms

Twitter's encrypted DMs are denoted by a lock icon
Photo Credit: Twitter

 

However, unlike messaging services like Signal and WhatsApp there are currently several limitations to Twitter's encrypted DMs feature. Twitter hasn't disclosed what cryptographic scheme it has used to encrypt messages. As of now, groups aren't supported, so you can only send messages to one recipient. Only text and links will be encrypted, which means that media, reactions, and all chat metadata is not encrypted.

Twitter also says that there is currently no way to verify the integrity of a conversation, which means that Twitter or a malicious third party could compromise an encrypted conversation and users would not be alerted. The company says that it is working on implementing signature checks and "safety numbers" (features implemented by apps like Signal and WhatsApp) to easily allow users to verify the integrity of their chats. 

Meanwhile, Twitter will only let you sign in to a maximum of ten devices to access encrypted DMs. You cannot see a list of registered devices, or de-register a device you no longer have access to. New devices will not have access to existing encrypted conversations.

Logging out of a device will delete all your encrypted chats, according to Twitter, and in the absence of a key backup feature, there is currently no way to retrieve those chats except logging in to the same device. The company also says that users won't be able to report encrypted messages to Twitter, but suggests that they can block a user from sending them DMs and report the account instead.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Encryption
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
IT Ministry to Send Notice to WhatsApp Over International Spam Calls Issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for May 2023

Related Stories

Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  4. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  5. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  6. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  7. Pixel Fold, First Foldable Phone by Google Is Finally Here: See Price
  8. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Nokia C22 With Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India at This Price
  10. How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Fears Zimbabwe’s Plan to Launch Gold-Backed Digital Asset Could Trigger Financial Instability
  2. Twitter Launches Early Access to Encrypted Direct Messages With Multiple Security Limitations
  3. YouTube Spotted Testing Video Blocking for Non-Premium Ad Blockers
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Announced; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for May 2023
  6. Sony Xperia 10 V With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. IT Ministry to Send Notice to WhatsApp Over International Spam Calls Issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  8. EU Lawmakers Agree to Tougher Draft AI Legislation to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tools
  9. Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI
  10. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.