Huawei announced the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro last week in China. The new pair of wearables with HarmonyOS 2 support over 100 workout modes and feature a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass coating. Besides this, the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro also come with an innovative blood sugar assessment feature that helps people with diabetes to monitor their glucose levels. Huawei says the smartwatch will detect the level and risk of high blood sugar or hyperglycemia and alert the wearer accordingly. Apple and Samsung are yet to bring this innovation to their wearables.

The new Huawei Watch 4 and Huawei Watch 4 Pro come with a blood sugar risk assessment function. Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer unit, posted a video on Weibo showcasing how the new feature works. He claimed that Huawei Watch 4 series is the industry's first smartwatch that supports high blood sugar risk assessment research. As per the video, when a wearer has high blood sugar, the smartwatch will display this text — "excessive intake of high-sugar high-oil and high-fat diets may lead to increased risk of high blood sugar" (translated).

Now, Huawei is offering this feature for a limited audience who wish to participate in the hyperglycemia risk assessment study jointly initiated by Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Peking Union Medical College Hospital and China Healthcare International Exchange Promotion Association. With Huawei TruSeenTM 5.0 technology, the wearable will integrate data throughout the day and night. Users are required to wear the watch for more than seven consecutive days for receiving the hyperglycemia alerts on their wrists. The wearable will also provide personalised advice based on the user's calculated risk levels.

The Huawei Watch 4 and Huawei Watch 4 Pro will provide a micro-physical examination function, which can measure 10 health indicators in 60 seconds. The high blood sugar warnings feature might be available in China as of now, though this has not been confirmed.

Wearables by Apple and Samsung are yet to boast tools that track users' blood sugar health. The Cupertino giant has long been rumoured to be working on a blood sugar monitoring tool for its Apple Watch.

Huawei Watch 4 series price

The Huawei Watch 4 price starts at CNY 2,649 (roughly Rs. 31,000), while the Huawei Watch 4 Pro has a starting price of CNY 3,349 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The vanilla model comes in Moon Black, Venus White, and Saturn Brown shades while the Pro model is offered in Azure Earth, Jupiter Brown, and Mars Titanium colour options.

Huawei Watch 4 series specifications

Huawei Watch 4 series features a 1.5-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 310ppi pixel density. The Watch 4 Pro's screen has sapphire glass protection, whereas the Watch 4 has a stainless steel case. They offer different health and fitness tracking such as heart rate tracking, body temperature sensor, and ECG sensor among others. The wearables support over 100 sports modes as well. They have a 5ATM water resistance rating and support NFC for contactless payments.

