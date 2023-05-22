WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to let users edit their sent text messages for up to 15 minutes after the delivery. Earlier last week, WhatsApp was reportedly testing the feature on the beta version of Android and iOS app, as well as the Web interface. However, the feature has now rolled out to global users. The messaging app already provides the ability to delete sent messages. However, the feature to edit a sent message will save time for rewriting the entire text.

In a Facebook post, Meta head Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature on WhatsApp, making it easier for users to correct their mistakes without deleting the entire text. For now, the ability to modify a message is valid up to 15 minutes after sending a text.

The feature is available in the latest updates on Android and iOS app. It can also be used on Web interface of the WhatsApp. In order to edit any sent text, the user will need to long press and hold on the message. From the menu, choose the 'edit' option to modify the message.

It is important to note here that all the edited messages will be shown with an 'edited' tag written along the time stamp. Hence, the receiver will know if a message has been edited, but will not be able to access the editing history of the text.

WhatsApp also has an option to delete a sent text if there are mistakes, or a message is sent to a wrong number. However, the ability to edit a text saves time for a user in rewriting the message.

The company, in a blog post, announced that the update will be rolling out to all the users globally. It can be used for 'correcting a simple misspelling or adding extra context to a message'. It also added that all the edits made will be be protected by end-to-end encryption.

