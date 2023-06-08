Technology News
Google Meet Picture-in-Picture Feature Gets Several New Improvements: All Details

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 17:34 IST
Google Meet Picture-in-Picture Feature Gets Several New Improvements: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet’s Picture-in-Picture will offer more functionality to users

Highlights
  • Google Meet PiP update will let users toggle captions on or off
  • The new PiP window gets better resizing options
  • Google Meet’s new PiP update also brings flexible layouts

Google has announced several improvements to Meet's picture-in-picture mode bringing in more engaging features. The new update will offer easy interaction as well as navigation on the platform. The development has been shared via a Google blog post. The improvements are available to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google Accounts. Earlier, users were allowed to turn on or off the camera or microphone or exit the meeting in PiP mode. However, the latest update adds new functionalities.

Google in its blog post shared that they are improving the Google Meet picture-in-picture mode to make it more engaging and feature-rich. It has added the ability to raise a hand directly from the picture-in-picture window if users want to say something or ask a question during the meeting. It has also introduced the in-meeting chat within the picture-in-picture mode. Google has also enabled users to turn on or off the captions directly from the picture-in-picture window. This will help users to enable or disable captions without disrupting the meeting.

Additionally, the new improvements also include the ability to resize the picture-in-picture view letting participants adjust the size of the window according to their preferences. That's not all, it also includes flexible layouts.

Notably, the Google Meet PiP improvements will start rolling out to users from June 7 and will be available to all in a phased manner within the next 15 days. The improvements are available to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

Earlier in April, Google Meet received a 1080p video option allowing users to set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p. The feature is available to all eligible Workspace users as well as Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space on their devices. Interestingly, the new full-HD resolution option is only for Google Meet on the Web when using a computer with a 1080p camera. 

Himani Jha
