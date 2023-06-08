NDTV & Gadgets 360 Exclusively Sign Gaurav Chaudhary AKA Technical Guruji as the Face of Their Technology Content

NDTV, India's leading and most trusted news network and Gadgets360.com (Red Pixels Ventures Limited, An NDTV Venture), one of the most frequented and credible technology content portals in the world, today announced Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji as the new face of their technology vertical. To begin with, NDTV and Technical Guruji are coming together to present two weekly technology shows – ‘Gadgets 360 with Technical Guruji' and ‘Tech with TG'.

The marquee shows are scheduled to go live on Saturday, June 10th on both NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Along with this, he will exclusively be present on NDTV's digital platform gadgets360.com, fulfilling its commitment to making the world of technology accessible to a wider audience. Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, is the world's most followed tech influencer. With over 35 million followers on the internet, Gaurav also has one of the biggest tech channels on YouTube. He will be joining NDTV as the face of their technology content, bringing his expertise, passion, and unique perspective to the media giant's technology news coverage.

Gaurav has amassed an incredible following with millions of subscribers on social media, who trust and admire his insights into the latest technological advancements. As a seasoned tech enthusiast, Gaurav has established himself as a trusted voice in the industry, providing comprehensive reviews, in-depth analysis, and valuable tips to his audience.

On the announcement, Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director NDTV Networks said, “NDTV has been a forerunner in innovative and path-breaking shows that bring great insights into the ever-evolving world of technology. It's our pleasure to have Gaurav – the renowned and affable Technical Guruji – on board, as part of the NDTV family. We are confident that his expertise, ability to connect with a wider set of audiences, and unique presentation style of such a vast subject will enhance our offering and reinforce our position as a leader in this important genre. Technology is not only part of our daily lives but also an empowering tool for the masses and in this respect, Technical Guruji, Gaurav will bring out the latest, most effective aspects of technology in a format that the masses will be able to relate.”

On the announcement, Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO, Gadgets360.com (Red Pixels Ventures Limited), said, "The amalgamation of the world's most popular tech influencer with one of the world's most frequented and credible tech news portal and the pioneers in TV tech programming, is going to change the world of technology forever. Gaurav's inclusion into the NDTV and Gadgets360 family marks an exciting chapter for us. His immense social-media presence, expertise in simplifying complex tech concepts, and his personality, have made him a household name. His presence will add impetus to our commitment to deliver high-quality & cutting-edge tech content so that we will be at the forefront of delivering the best to our visitors, audience, and readers making sure that we continue to be the go-to hub for technology and gadget enthusiasts.”

Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji said, “I am honored to be a part of the NDTV family. My passion for technology has found another credible platform with which I can reach out to the deepest roots of India, making it more simplified for the masses. I am truly thrilled and believe my presence at NDTV and Gadgets 360 will act as a catalyst for change in the technology space, taking it to new horizons. I'm thankful to all my viewers and subscribers, it's because of their belief in me that I have reached these new heights. I am excited for this new journey, Chaliye Shuru Karte hain!”

Show (1): Gadgets 360 with Technical Guruji Channel (1) NDTV India Time Saturday 10:30am (EXTRA), 7:30pm (MAIN) Sun 5:30pm (REPEAT) Channel (2) NDTV 24x7 Time Saturday 11:30am (EXTRA), 6:30pm (MAIN) Sunday 9:30am (REPEAT)

Show (2): Tech with TG Channel (1) NDTV India Time Saturday 4:30pm (EXTRA) Sunday 11:30am (REPEAT), 10:30pm (MAIN) Channel (2) NDTV 24x7 Time Sat 3:30pm (EXTRA), Sun 11:30 AM (MAIN), 4:30 PM (REPEAT)

About NDTV

New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company. NDTV is, and has been for more than a quarter century, a pioneer in India's news television and digital journalism. Founded in 1988 by Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, NDTV is today the most watched, credible and respected news network in India and a leader in Internet. From the path-breaking “The World This Week” (nominated as one of India's 5 best television programmes since Independence), the first private news on Doordarshan “The News Tonight”, producing India's first 24-hour news channel “Star News” and the country's first ever 2-in-1 channel Profit-Prime, NDTV has been at the forefront of every single news revolution. NDTV is now primarily a digital company with the flagship website - ndtv.com - India's number 1 destination for general news.

