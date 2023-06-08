Technology News

Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update for Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Rolling Out: Report

Samsung One UI 5 watch update is reportedly rolling out to select beta testers in South Korea and the US.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 12:44 IST
Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update for Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Rolling Out: Report

Samsung One UI 5 watch update brings better SOS functionality

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 5 watch beta said to be rolling out in the US, South Korea
  • The update is reportedly available via the Samsung Members app
  • The Samsung One UI 5 watch Beta update is said to be around 1.7GB in size

Samsung introduced the latest One UI 5 Watch software update for its eligible Galaxy Watch series in May and now it has been reportedly made available to select beta testers in the US and South Korea. The new One UI 5 Watch software update is said to be nearly 1.7GB in size. The is said to bring several new features including improved health sensors and better SOS functionality. The stable version of the update is expected to be rolled to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series later this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Watch 4 series users in South Korea and the US can now access the latest One UI 5 Watch Beta update. The latest update can reportedly be downloaded from the Samsung Members app.

Some of the Galaxy Watch users have confirmed the availability of Galaxy One UI 5 watch beta update via Samsung's community forum. According to the screenshots shared on the community page, the One UI 5 watch update is 1.7GB in size. The latest update is said to come with several new features including a new Sleep Insights UI, smart health monitors like a personalized heart rate zone, which is said to offer real-time running analysis, and a customised interval training program.

Furthermore, the One UI 5 Watch beta update is also said to add a better SOS feature, universal gestures like making a fist or shaking your wrist to initiate actions, a better timer, and the ability to set the photo album as a wallpaper.

To download the new One UI 5 Watch Beta update, users are reportedly required to go to the Samsung Members app>One UI Watch 5 beta card and then Select the eligible Galaxy Watch card. Users will now need to check for the software update in the Galaxy Wearable app and install it, as per the reports. The One UI 5 Watch update is expected to be available with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year. 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung, One UI 5 watch, Google Wear OS 4
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
UK to Host World's First Global Summit on AI Safety and Regulation: Details

