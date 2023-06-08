Oppo launched its new Reno series in its home market last month and there's news that the same series will also be launched globally. While Oppo has been silent about its Reno 10 series coming to India, a previous report has indicated that all three models in the lineup will be headed to India. While the smartphones are expected to launch in India by July, there's now information about the Oppo Reno 10 Pro in particular. A source has pointed out that the model will arrive with several hardware changes even though it will appear very similar to the Oppo Reno 10 Pro model launched in China last month. The news comes after a more recent report indicated that all three models will come with slightly different hardware.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) the Oppo Reno 10 Pro model, which is headed to global markets (including India), will have different specifications compared to the model which was launched in China. The tipster put out a tweet showcasing what appears to be official press renders of the device along with leaked specifications of the global Reno 10 Pro model.

While the design of the global model appears similar, the hardware details seem to have changed. The processor used is a slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of the newer Dimensity 8200 SoC from MediaTek. There's a slightly different display as well. The global model does have an OLED panel like the Chinese model, but comes with a slightly lower resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels instead of the 1240 x 2772 pixels display on the Chinese variant. Thankfully, Oppo has retained the display's 120Hz refresh rate.

Also getting reduced is the onboard RAM, which has been brought down from 16GB to 12GB (LPDDR4X). There will be only one 256GB storage option. Another change is with regards to the battery. While its capacity remains the same as the China model (4,600mAh), the SuperVOOC charger will be capped at 80W instead of 100W.

The camera module on the global model appears to look a bit different as well. But we are happy to see that the camera hardware remains identical to the Chinese model. The good news is that the global model will receive an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 10 series consists of three models — the Oppo Reno 10, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, all of which are expected to make it to India. The new information, while more detailed, seems a bit different from the previous report, which indicated that Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro would get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The previous report also stated that Oppo would limit the performance of the telephoto camera on the global Reno 10 and 10 Pro models.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.