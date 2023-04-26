Google Meet is now rolling out a 1080p video option for all eligible Workspace users as well as Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space on their device. With the new feature, users can set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p. The new Full HD resolution option is only for Google Meet on the Web when using a computer with a 1080p camera. The feature is not available to users with personal Google Accounts. Recently the company also introduced the ability to turn off the video feed of the other participants.

According to a blog post by Google, users will now be able to set their video quality to 1080p in Google Meet's settings menu. The feature will be off by default and users will be prompted to turn it on before joining a meeting. Google said in its blog post that the users need to have a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings to use this feature.

The 1080p video option on Google Meet is currently accessible to Google Workspaces' paid users including Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and others. Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space can also access this feature.

Notably, the new feature is not available for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, G Suite Basic, and Business users, as well as those with personal Google Accounts.

A few days back, Google Meet introduced the ability to turn off the video feed of the other participants, enabling users to focus on their meeting view and the presenter only, via a new Audio Only option in the menu. The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers starting from April 18.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.