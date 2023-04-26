Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web

Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web

Google Meet's 1080p video option is available for all Google Workspace paid users as well as Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 April 2023 18:40 IST
Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web

Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet's 1080p video feature is not available to users with personal Google Accounts

Highlights
  • Google Meet 1080p video option is set to off by default
  • Users can enable it manually in the settings menu
  • Google Meet 1080p video option is currently available only for Web users

Google Meet is now rolling out a 1080p video option for all eligible Workspace users as well as Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space on their device. With the new feature, users can set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p. The new Full HD resolution option is only for Google Meet on the Web when using a computer with a 1080p camera. The feature is not available to users with personal Google Accounts. Recently the company also introduced the ability to turn off the video feed of the other participants.

According to a blog post by Google, users will now be able to set their video quality to 1080p in Google Meet's settings menu. The feature will be off by default and users will be prompted to turn it on before joining a meeting. Google said in its blog post that the users need to have a computer with a 1080p camera and enough computing power in meetings to use this feature.

The 1080p video option on Google Meet is currently accessible to Google Workspaces' paid users including Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and others. Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space can also access this feature.

Notably, the new feature is not available for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, G Suite Basic, and Business users, as well as those with personal Google Accounts.

A few days back, Google Meet introduced the ability to turn off the video feed of the other participants, enabling users to focus on their meeting view and the presenter only, via a new Audio Only option in the menu. The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers starting from April 18.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google, Google Workspace, 1080p video
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Embarks on a Vengeful Journey in the Final Chapter

Related Stories

Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  2. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  3. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  4. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  7. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  9. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Opera One Early Access Developer Version Rolls Out: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report
  2. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details
  4. Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature “Folder-Shaped” Cover Display
  6. Apple iPad Health App in Development Alongside AI-Backed Emotion Tracking and Health Coaching: Bloomberg
  7. The Equalizer 3 Trailer: Denzel Washington Embarks on a Vengeful Journey in the Final Chapter
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Cricket NFT Marketplace Rario's Plea Against Rival Striker: Details
  9. UK Regulator Blocks Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard Over Cloud Gaming Concerns
  10. Uber Reserve Now Available in More Cities, Rides Can Be Booked Upto 90 Days in Advance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.