Google Photos Locked Folder Location Shifted for Improved Access

Google Photos' Locked Folder is now displayed more prominently in the app, alongside other sections for archived and deleted photos.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2024 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Locked Folder in Google Photos was previously buried in the Utilities tab

  • Google Photos' older Locked Folder location offered more privacy
  • The location of the Locked Folder has changed with the latest update
  • Google Photos Locked Folder now replaces the Utilities folder location
Google Photos has been updated with a small but notable change to tabs and tiles within the mobile app on iOS and Android smartphones. The position of the Locked Folder been changed within the app, which should make it more accessible to users. Google has made it easier for users to access the secure folder, which was buried deep within other tabs and sub-sections, prior to the latest update. The access to a few other folders and tabs has also been modified to accommodate the change on the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Google Photos updates Locked Folder location

The Locked Folder in Google Photos can now be accessed directly from the Library tab. It is listed alongside Favourites, Archive, and Trash to offer easier access. This folder is visible in place of where the Utilities folder used to appear.

google photos locked photos access google photos locked folder

Google Photos Locked Folder position with new update

 

Notably, previously, the Locked Folder would have to be navigated through the Utilities folder. It would need multiple clicks to access and offered considerably more privacy. That made the existence of such a folder less apparent. 

This reorganisation is rolling out to several users with the latest versions of the app for Android and iOS, and was initially spotted by 9to5Google. However, it is yet to be enabled on Gadgets 360 staff members' smartphones at the time of publishing. 

Other Google Photos options get reorganised 

The Google Photos update that changed the position of the Locked Folder also moved around a few other options within the application, according to the publication. Most of the sections and functionalities previously stored within the Utilities folder, can now be accessed through the plus button on the top bar.

Within this section, users can access functions for creating new albums, collages, highlight videos, cinematic photos or animations. The Share with a partner and Import photos options can also be found under the same section, according to the report.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Google Photos Locked Folder Location Shifted for Improved Access
