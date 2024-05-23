Google Photos for Android may soon introduce a new feature that will enable users to create a “Cinematic Moment” from the videos saved on their devices, according to a recent report. Currently, the app has a feature called Cinematic Photos that allows users to turn flat images into 3D stills. It is speculated that the rumoured Cinematic Moment feature might work along the same lines as Cinematic Photos, but with videos instead of photos.

Google Photos Cinematic Moment feature

Teaming up with leaker Assemble Debug, Android Authority, in a report, came across the feature in the APK teardown of the Google Photos app for Android version 6.84.0.634885033. The app's lines of code reportedly hint at a new video tool that automatically selects a part of the chosen video and applies a slow-motion effect, making some sort of a Cinematic Moment.

Unlike Cinematic Photos where users can manually select an image and apply the effect, it is reported that the process would be automatic and users would not be able to manually generate a Cinematic Moment. However, it is reportedly possible that Google may add that function at a later date.

The report further suggests that there is no information about how it might work or the timeline of its rollout. Features discovered during APK teardowns are usually only for testing and it is reportedly possible that it may not make it to the public version of the Google Photos app for Android smartphones.

This development follows the speculation that Google may be planning to roll out the artificial intelligence (AI) editing features that currently exist on its Pixel 8 series to older Pixel devices too. Reports suggest that features such as Magic Editor are making their way to devices like the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

