Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips

Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips

The feature may automatically add a slow-motion effect to videos to create a Cinematic Moment, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 17:02 IST
Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips

Photo Credit: Google

The feature was discovered after an APK teardown of the Google Photos app

Highlights
  • Cinematic Moment reportedly turns videos into clips with slow-mo effect
  • The feature is reported in the Google Photos version 6.84
  • Report says it may not allow users to manually create Cinematic Moments
Advertisement

Google Photos for Android may soon introduce a new feature that will enable users to create a “Cinematic Moment” from the videos saved on their devices, according to a recent report. Currently, the app has a feature called Cinematic Photos that allows users to turn flat images into 3D stills. It is speculated that the rumoured Cinematic Moment feature might work along the same lines as Cinematic Photos, but with videos instead of photos.

Google Photos Cinematic Moment feature

Teaming up with leaker Assemble Debug, Android Authority, in a report, came across the feature in the APK teardown of the Google Photos app for Android version 6.84.0.634885033. The app's lines of code reportedly hint at a new video tool that automatically selects a part of the chosen video and applies a slow-motion effect, making some sort of a Cinematic Moment.

Unlike Cinematic Photos where users can manually select an image and apply the effect, it is reported that the process would be automatic and users would not be able to manually generate a Cinematic Moment. However, it is reportedly possible that Google may add that function at a later date.

The report further suggests that there is no information about how it might work or the timeline of its rollout. Features discovered during APK teardowns are usually only for testing and it is reportedly possible that it may not make it to the public version of the Google Photos app for Android smartphones.

This development follows the speculation that Google may be planning to roll out the artificial intelligence (AI) editing features that currently exist on its Pixel 8 series to older Pixel devices too. Reports suggest that features such as Magic Editor are making their way to devices like the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google
‘Huge Win for Web3’: Indian Crypto Industry Reacts as US House’ Approves FIT21 Bill

Related Stories

Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  3. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Infinix GT Book First Impressions: Good First Attempt
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  6. Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Watch GT Launch Set for Next Week
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a New AI-Generated Profile Photos Feature
  8. Microsoft Adds GPT-4o to Azure, Unveils Copilot AI Agents
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks
  2. Crypto Storage Provider Liminal Custody Registers Indian Entity with Financial Intelligence Unit
  3. CoinSwitch Report Says Its Reserves Exceed Customer Holdings, Can Cover All User Redemptions
  4. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CloudSEK Report Highlights the Surge of the Fake Pegasus Spyware Following Apple’s Threat Notifications
  7. Boat Wave Sigma 3 With 2.01-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Content Agreement With News Corp
  9. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 90W Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Photos to Reportedly Get New Feature That Turns Videos Into Cinematic Clips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »