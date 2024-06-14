Technology News
  Google's Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free to Use

Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use

Google has made AI-powered editing features such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Sky Suggestions, free to use on Android smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 18:49 IST
Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

Magic Editor was first introduced with the company's Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones

Highlights
  • Magic Editor is said to arrive on Samsung phones and older Pixel devices
  • It is reported in the Google Photos app version 9.85
  • AI features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur are now free to use
Google's AI-powered photo-editing feature – Magic Editor – is now arriving on Samsung smartphones and older Pixel devices. The feature was first introduced with the company's Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones and remained exclusive to them for a while. However, Google in April announced that many of the photo-editing features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) would be making their way to other Android smartphones too and would be available via the Google Photos app.

AI-Powered editing features on Android smartphones

Although Google previously announced that the Magic Editor would be available on Android smartphones starting May 15, it is now reportedly being rolled out to a wider range of handsets. First spotted by 9to5Mac, the changes are reflected following the Google Photos app update that brings it to version 9.85.

One of the features that is reported to be arriving on Android devices is the Magic Editor, which was first rolled out with the Google Pixel 8 series. Leveraging generative AI, Magic Editor can reimagine photos by giving users the freedom to tweak images. Using the tool in Google Photos, they can reposition the subject or change the background or the sky.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the rollout of the Magic Editor feature on Samsung smartphones, even on Google Photos app version 9.86.

Magic Editor is free to use on older Pixel smartphones, but there is a limit for Samsung and other Android handsets, as per the report. Users will be able to make 10 Magic Editor library saves per month, following which a Google One subscription would be required, the report states.

As per the report, other features such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Sky Suggestions, cinematic photos, portrait light, and more, have been made free for Android users, which were previously under a paid plan. That means when editing photos, users won't encounter Google One restrictions anymore. This change was visible to Gadgets 360 members on multiple devices from other OEMs too.

Notably, the Google One subscription starts at Rs. 130 per month for the Basic plan which gives users access to 100GB of storage for Photos, Gmail, and Drive. However, only the Premium plan offers access to the Magic Editor and other AI-powered photo editing features, which is priced at Rs. 650 per month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 8 Pro, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google’s Magic Editor Reportedly Available on Samsung Phones; Magic Eraser, More Become Free-to-Use
