Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built In Weather App

iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built-In Weather App

iOS 18 will now show the ‘Feels Like’ temperature at the top of the Weather app interface.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2024 19:14 IST
iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built-In Weather App

Photo Credit: Unsplash/David Grandmougin

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18 to all compatible devices later this year

Highlights
  • Users on iOS 17 have to scroll down to see the 'Feels Like' temperature
  • The second new feature is the integration of Home and Work locations
  • These iOS 18 features were not announced during the WWDC 2024 event
Advertisement

iOS 18 was unveiled by Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 last month. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased several new features that will arrive with its next major update to the iPhone operating system. However, some features which were not mentioned at the event are now being discovered. A report has now spotted two new features in the Weather app. One of the features is said to provide a minor design tweak and bring the ‘Feels Like' temperature where users can easily spot it.

iOS 18 Weather app improvements

9to5Mac has identified two new updates to the Weather app on iOS 18 that could improve its usability. According to images shared by the publication, the ‘Feels Like' temperature will now be shown more prominently underneath the actual temperature on the top of the app's interface. This will be a marked improvement from its current positioning as users have to scroll down to see this metric. ‘Feels Like' will reportedly be shown in a different size and font style to make it easy to differentiate.

ios18 weather app 9to5mac iOS 18 Weather app feature

New position of the 'Feels Like' temperature in the iOS 18 Weather app
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

 

‘Feels Like' temperature is a measure of how hot or cold the weather actually feels, as opposed to the objective air temperature recorded by weather stations. This incorporates several factors such as the effect of relative humidity, wind speed, and air temperature to reveal what an individual would really perceive the temperature to be. With this upgrade to the Weather app, users can see both values at the same time.

The publication states that the ‘Feels Like' temperature will only be visible when there is a significant difference between it and the real value of the air temperature. In case the difference is minor or none, users will only see the former.

The second feature will reportedly allow users to check the weather in both their home and work locations. The iOS 18 update will allow the Weather app to integrate with Contacts and let it pull home and work addresses. In the app, users will see these as new locations to their list of tracked weather spots for convenience, as per the report. Earlier, users would have to manually add these locations to check their weather updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, Weather app, Apple, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets

Related Stories

iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built-In Weather App
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes July 2024 List
  2. Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra First Impressions
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Outer Screen, IPX8 Rating Debuts in India
  5. Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing
  6. India-Made Google Pixel Phones Will Reportedly Be Exported to Europe, US
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Locked Folder Location Shifted for Improved Access
  2. iOS 18 Will Reportedly Introduce Two Improvements to the Built-In Weather App
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India Launch Date Set for July 12; Design, Colours, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Threads Has 175 Million Monthly Active Users After a Year, Mark Zuckerberg Says India Among Most Active Markets
  5. Lava Blaze X 5G Set for Launch in India Next Week, Teaser Shows 64-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Arrive Later This Month
  7. Google Pixel Smartphones Manufactured in India to be Exported to Europe, US: Report
  8. Redmi K70 Ultra May Come with 16GB RAM, Reveals Geekbench Listing Ahead of China Launch
  9. Apple Updates Game Porting Toolkit With Support for Bringing Mac Game Ports to iPhone, iPad
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »