Google Photos App Could Add an Option to Compress Existing Files to Get More Storage Space: Report

At present, compressing existing files to recover more cloud storage space can only be done on Google Photos web.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2024 14:58 IST
Google Photos App Could Add an Option to Compress Existing Files to Get More Storage Space: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Compressing existing files on Google Photos could take a couple of days

Highlights
  • This option is said to turn original-quality images into storage-quality
  • The feature is reported in Google Photos version 6.78
  • Google Photos will soon offer its AI features to all users
Google Photos for Android could soon bring a new feature that will solve a longstanding issue of many users — the lack of storage space, as per a report. Currently, the app allows users to either store images in original quality or in a ‘storage saver' quality which compresses the photos and videos to create more space. However, this could only be done for files that were being added to Google Photos after changing the setting. Now, the Android app is reportedly bringing a feature that will allow users to compress even the existing files.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb (via tipster AssembleDebug), the Google Photos 6.78 comes with a ‘Recover storage' option which was found hidden within the strings of codes. The tipster was able to manually enable the feature and it showed a new setting option that let users compress the existing photos and videos already stored on the app's cloud storage. This is a notable feature as earlier users could only do this through the web version of the platform.

Based on screenshots of the feature, the setting shows up in the Manage storage menu option. The feature is placed under the Recover storage header and appears with the title Convert photos to Storage saver. A short description underneath states, “Recover some storage by switching existing Original quality to Storage saver quality”.

This opens another page where the app explains that compressing the files on Google Photos does not affect items stored or added elsewhere on Google, such as Gmail or Drive. Separate strings attached to the feature cautioned that the eligible photos and videos will be permanently backed up in reduced size, and this cannot be undone, as per the report. Further, the compression process can take up to a couple of days, depending on the number of files and their size.

While it is not available to users at present, if it does roll out in future, users can go to Photos Settings > Backup > Manage storage > Convert photos to Storage saver. The feature was found in the Google Photos for Android app, but it could also be present in the iOS app.

Akash Dutta
