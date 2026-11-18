Google has revealed the winners of its Google Play Best of 2026 awards in India on Tuesday. The tech giant named Adobe Premiere, the video editing app developed by Adobe, as the Best App of 2026. Arknights: Endfield, developed by Hypergryph, was recognised as Best Game of the year. This year's awards highlight apps focused on creativity, artificial intelligence (AI), and entertainment. The house help booking platform Pronto and battle royale game ScarFall 2.0 were among the winners.

Google Play Best Apps of 2026 in India

Through a blog post, Google has announced Google Play's Best Apps and Games of 2026 in India. As mentioned, Adobe Premiere emerged as the Best App of 2026 for bringing video editing and speech enhancement tools to mobile devices.

ibis Paint X app, which offers illustration and animation tools, is titled the Best for Creative Expression. Google notes that AI continues to underpin practicality in daily life this year. It selected Wispr Flow, which is designed to turn dictated words into neatly formatted text across apps, as the Best Innovative App of the year. This app supports Hindi, Hinglish and other languages.

Homegrown home services booking platform Pronto received the Best Productivity Partner award. Baby Development & Milestones was named Best Under The Radar. Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary won Best for Skill Building category.

In the entertainment and sports categories, Google named Pocket FM Best for Entertainment, and FanCode received the Best for Sports Fans award. Strava was selected as Best Cross-device App, while Pocket Casts, which enables podcast listening on Wear OS, was recognised as Best for Watches app.

Arknights: Endfield was named Best Game of 2026 and Best Story. Google selected Monument Valley 3 as Best Indie game. ScarFall 2.0 mobile game received Google's Best Made in India award. This battle royale game features Mumbai's urban spaces and local trains.

Google recognised Pokémon Champions as the Best Multiplayer game, while Astro Arena: 3vs3 MOBA is selected as the Best Pick Up and Play of the year. Konami's eFootball received the Best Ongoing award. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is selected as the Best Cross-device Game.