Pump.fun platform has now incorporated Polymarket prediction markets into its mobile app, where eligible users can trade contracts based on sports, crypto prices, and world events within the same platform used for their cryptocurrency trading. Pump.fun made the announcement on November 16, noting that the Predict feature is available only in jurisdictions where it is allowed. The new Predict category features sports, esports, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, including betting on whether Bitcoin will go up or down in five minutes.

Polymarket Supplies Market Prices and Event Resolutions for the New Feature

Users will click on Predict, select a market, and purchase their desired position on their preferred outcome. One can either sell the contract before the resolution of the event if there is someone interested, or keep the contract until the resolution of the event. The markets, prices, and resolutions are provided by Polymarket.

According to co-founder Alon Cohen, the product is a step towards the company's vision of creating “one app to access everything people want to trade onchain.” In his statement from November 16, he noted that the convergence of various markets in one social trading platform will help users learn about other trading strategies beyond their interests.

“This is one of the BIGGEST app integrations we've ever released,” Cohen wrote. He cited the new capability introduced by Pump.fun of cross-chain coin trading and perpetual futures as the prelude to prediction markets. Furthermore, Ansem explained that the integration is a result of the trend within the industry of providing various financial services through one platform.

“Everybody is trying to become the everything app,” he said, referring to how Robinhood ventured into prediction markets and crypto trading in addition to Coinbase and Kraken's addition of other trading products. It may be that customer retention, revenue sharing, and cross-margining will help determine who will get the upper hand in this evolving competition.

The Callout Rewards program by Pump.fun will be extended to predictions from launch. Users who are able to make a callout associated with a certain position will earn rewards, with the Diamond leaderboard allowing more reward weight for prediction-market callouts. According to the rules of the program, payments will be discretionary and will be based on the activity evaluated by the operator. It was also noted that posting a callout does not guarantee payment.

According to the fee schedule made available by the company, there is currently no extra transaction fee that is charged when users trade Polymarket event contracts on Predict. The fees for trading Polymarket, Polygon network, and cross-chain are still applicable.

Pump.fun has the right to charge a transaction fee at some point in the future. According to its terms and conditions, the fee would comprise a standard fee and a wallet discount fee for users with a referral code. However, unlike its general referral program on the platform, there will be no share of the fee for the referring user.