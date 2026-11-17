Sony has released a PS5 system software update right before the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. While the PlayStation parent has not fully detailed the contents of the update, it arrives in the wake of recent PS5 jailbreaks attempts that saw users gaining firmware-level access and downloading games through unauthorised means.

PS5 system software version 26.07-14.23.00 is now rolling out as part of a system update. The PlayStation website says the update includes “some security fixes to the system software". No other details about the update are listed in patch notes. A similar update with “security fixes” — version 26.07-14.22.00 — was released two weeks ago.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that the update, which is 1.2GB in size, is rolling out to PS5 consoles in India, as well. The update should download and install automatically when users boot up their PS5. You can also go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings and check for the latest update.

PS5 Update Arrives Ahead of GTA 6

The PS5 system software update arrives just in time for Grand Theft Auto 6, which launches Thursday, November 19. The update could be tied to the game's release to ensure that the PS5 firmware is secured against jailbreak attempts and other exploits.

Several users have recently been able to breach the PS5 system software with the aid of generative AI tools, allowing them to jailbreak the console and pirate games from PlayStation Store.

More recently, a developer claimed they were able to exploit a security flaw in PS5 firmware version 26.07-14.22.00 and dump binary game files. Sony's decision to release a new firmware version could be aimed at securing the platform against such attempts to jailbreak the software, which cloud risk GTA 6 being pirated. However, there has been no reported instance of game files from the open world crime title being dumped to allow a fully playable version to run on jailbroken software.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will require the PS5 system software to be updated to the latest version. The game is available to pre-load on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will launch at 12am local time on November 19.