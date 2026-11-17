OpenAI has extended its ChatGPT for Academic Researchers programme to India, offering selected researchers free access to its AI tools for academic work. The programme, which began as a pilot in July, is designed to help with tasks such as reviewing scientific papers, analysing research data and writing code. Researchers in India can now apply for the same support, joining academics in other countries who have already taken part in the pilot.

OpenAI ChatGPT for Academic Researchers: Eligibility, Benefits and Application Details

OpenAI is offering free ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to academic researchers in India for a year, as part of an expansion of its research access programme. The offer is open to eligible faculty members and postdoctoral researchers at selected institutions working in science, mathematics and engineering.

Each grant will cover three ChatGPT Plus accounts, allowing the recipient to share access with up to two collaborators. Applications for the India programme are scheduled to open on November 30.

The access is intended to help researchers with work that often involves several stages, from finding and reviewing scientific papers to analysing results and preparing manuscripts. ChatGPT can also be used to develop hypotheses, work on research code and prepare grant applications. Participants will receive training and hands-on support as part of the programme.

OpenAI said it will not use information shared through the programme to train its models by default. The company has also said the India expansion follows strong interest from institutions during the pilot.

OpenAI Expands Academic Research Programme Globally

The India rollout is part of a global round in which OpenAI plans to offer 50,000 new grants to eligible researchers on a first-come, first-served basis, replacing the lottery-based selection used during the pilot. The company aims to extend free ChatGPT access to up to 200,000 researchers worldwide.

The pilot has already seen participation from 20,000 researchers across 33 countries. OpenAI also asked more than 1,800 pilot researchers about their experience using AI. They estimated that completing the same work without AI, while maintaining the same standard, would have taken nearly twice as long.