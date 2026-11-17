Google is rolling out new user privacy settings in the Gemini app, giving users enhanced control over their personal conversations. The latest update allows users to save their chat history without opting into generative AI model training. Previously, users who wanted to keep access to past Gemini conversations were required to allow Google to use those interactions to train its AI models. The updated privacy controls are likely to be available in the coming weeks.

Google Is Replacing Gemini's Keep Activity Toggle

First reported by 9to5Google, Google updated the Gemini Apps Privacy Hub on November 16, and the latest update separates chat history from AI training preferences. This lets users now save their chat history without opting into generative AI model training.

Until now, Gemini's existing Keep Activity settings managed both how long chats of a user were saved and whether Google could use those interactions to train its AI models. With the new update, Google is splitting that preference into two controls. The first setting is History, which handles how long your chat history is saved.

Updated privacy documentation suggests that if a user turns History off, future conversations will be retained for approximately two months. Temporary chats and chats without history were previously retained for just 72 hours.

"Future chats will be saved for around 2 months and used to respond to you, process your feedback, and protect Google, its users, and the public, with help from human reviewers", Google said.

The second, standalone toggle lets users decide whether their chat inputs, including both text prompts and uploaded media, can be used to train Google's generative AI models.

The latest update means users will get more control over their chat history and can make a choice between losing their conversation archive and contributing data to AI development. The revamped privacy settings are scheduled to roll out gradually over the coming weeks. Google is reportedly notifying Gemini users directly via email as the changes take effect on their accounts.