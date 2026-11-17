Oppo's next flagship lineup could bring another change, with the company reportedly exploring a new display design for its top-end model. The Find X11 Pro Max has already surfaced in leaks, with an earlier report suggesting that it could use display and camera components originally developed for the now-shelved Find X10 Ultra. The latest development adds to speculation around Oppo's next premium phone, though the company has not shared details about the Find X11 series or its launch plans.

Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Display Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared more details about the display on Weibo, citing bezels of around 0.3mm. The design reportedly combines a flat display panel with cover glass that curves along all four edges. The tipster has not named the phone, but replied "PM" to a user asking whether Oppo would continue making a photography-focused flagship. This has led to speculation that the display could be intended for the Find X11 Pro Max.

Despite the curved glass, the display panel of the purported Oppo Find X11 Pro Max itself is said to remain flat. The glass curves towards the frame, covering the edges and making the bezels less visible. The tipster compared the design with Apple's display technology, though it did not specify which product it was referring to.

The tipster added that the technology would be costly to manufacture and might only be used on the most expensive flagship models. OnePlus, meanwhile, is expected to stick with flat displays on its upcoming phones, according to the post.

The Oppo Find X11 Pro Max has been linked to other hardware in an earlier leak. Oppo could reportedly reuse components originally developed for the cancelled Find X10 Ultra, including a 6.89-inch 2K BOE display, a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 100-megapixel square front camera. It is not yet clear whether these specifications will feature on the Find X11 Pro Max.

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