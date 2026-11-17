A former engineer at stock trading platform Robinhood pleaded guilty to wire fraud when he made $125,500 (roughly Rs. 1.1 crore) using confidential data of cryptocurrency listings for perpetual futures on Hyperliquid. As per an announcement made on November 16 by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Huaisong Xiang pleaded guilty to trading ahead of public announcements of tokens listed on Robinhood Crypto from 2025 to 2026. Huaisong Xiang is 30 years old and lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, entered his guilty plea before US District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan.

Prosecutors Say Confidential Listing Details Gave Xiang an Advantage in Derivatives Trading

As part of the agreement, he will forfeit the entire $125,500 (roughly Rs. 1.1 crore) earned through the scheme under the terms of the settlement. The former engineer could get up to 20 years in prison on the charge of wire fraud, with sentencing set for February 25, 2027. Xiang was employed as a software engineer at Robinhood Markets, Inc., where his job provided him with internal information about cryptocurrencies that the organisation intended to list on its platform.

As per the federal prosecutors, the information contained whether Robinhood Crypto was going to list certain tokens and when the listings were to be disclosed to the public. He traded on such information before the company had disclosed its plans to the public, thus making use of the information that the other market players did not have. The trading went on for about one year, during which time Xiang kept buying contracts of the cryptocurrencies that were to be listed.

As opposed to traditional crypto buys, perpetual futures trading allows investors to bet on the price of an asset without having to own the underlying token. Since there is no expiry for the contract, traders can keep their positions open as long as they fulfill the margin and funding obligations.

Hyperliquid utilises periodic payments for funding to ensure that the perpetual contracts are priced relative to their underlying assets. The traders can exit their positions at will and make profits or losses. Xiang made profits from the derivatives market by betting on Robinhood's future announcements without buying the cryptocurrencies through the platform.

The guilty plea came after a federal investigation that originally led to charges filed against Xiang along with another former Robinhood engineer, Hefu Chai. Both men were charged by federal prosecutors on September 15 with commodities fraud and wire fraud due to their use of confidential listing information.

At the time, the official allegation was that each of them earned over $50,000 (roughly Rs. 46.7 lakh) based on continuous futures positions made prior to Robinhood supporting other types of cryptocurrency. The complaint was related to the same way of trading with the use of knowledge received by them because of their position. However, the men were charged separately.