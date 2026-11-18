Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm launched in global markets on Tuesday as the company's latest smartwatch. The new wearable features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and always-on support. It provides heart rate monitoring. The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm has a 5ATM water resistance rating. The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm is powered by a 590mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Xiaomi announced the new wearable alongside the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC. The latter has a 1.72-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm price starts at EUR 194 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The smartwatch is available in Black, Light Blue, and Ceramic White. The Black and Light Blue variants come with fluoro-rubber straps, while the Ceramic White model features a leather strap.

The NFC variant Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is priced at EUR 67.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The standard Xiaomi Smart Band 11 costs EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,500). The NFC variant is available in Midnight Black, Glacier Silver, Mystic Rose, and Moon Gold.

Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a pixel density of 352 ppi, and always-on display support. Xiaomi says the screen offers HBM brightness of up to 1,500 nits and peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 4 and supports smartphones running Android 8.0 or later and iOS 14.0 or later. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm features a heart rate sensor with blood oxygen monitoring, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a barometer, and a temperature sensor. It supports GNSS and is compatible with GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS satellite positioning systems. The wearable has a stainless steel frame; the bezel is available in stainless steel or ceramic, depending on the variant.

The wearable has a 5 ATM water resistance rating. It also includes a built-in speaker and microphone. Other connectivity options available are dual-mode Bluetooth BLE and Bluetooth 5.4, along with NFC support. It carries a 590mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. The battery is said to last five days with the always-on display enabled, up to eight days with AOD turned off, and up to 14 days in power-saving mode.

Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm measures 41.4 x 41.4 x 9.9 mm and weighs approximately 36g without the strap.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC Specifications

The NFC variant of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 supports contactless payments and offers similar features to the standard Xiaomi Smart Band 11. It has a 1.72-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 212 x 520 pixels and up to 1,500 nits of HBM brightness with automatic brightness adjustment. The fitness tracker has an aluminium alloy frame.

It features an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, and an ambient light sensor. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and features a linear vibration motor.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC has a 233mAh battery and supports magnetic charging. It comes with a TPU or nylon strap AND IS compatible with smartphones running Android 8.0 or iOS 14.0 and above and works with the Mi Fitness app.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 NFC measures 47.44 x 23.66 x 9.99mm and weighs 16g without the strap. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

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