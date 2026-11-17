Xiaomi 18 Pro series was launched in select global markets on Tuesday, during the tech giant's November launch event. The lineup includes two models, dubbed the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro. Both smartphones are now available for purchase via the company's website. Both flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro series models are offered in four distinct colour options. The Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is Qualcomm's flagship mobile platform built on a 2nm process. The two handsets sport secondary AMOLED displays on the back. The handsets also carry a triple rear camera unit.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Price, Availability

Xiaomi 18 Pro price starts at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1,64,000). On the other hand, the price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1,64,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, and the 12GB + 512GB model costs EUR 1,799 (about Rs. 1,85,000). The top-of-the-line model, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 2,16,000).

Both flagship models are now on sale in select global markets via the Xiaomi online store. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are offered in Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max run the company's latest HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17. Both models are dual-SIM smartphones. The Pro Max and Pro models feature 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,208 x 2,624 pixels) and 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1,120 x 2,436 pixels) AMOLED displays, respectively, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The handset also ships with the Privacy Display feature that reduces the viewing angles of the screen against shoulder surfers.

Moreover, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are equipped with 2.7-inch (596 x 912 pixels) and 2.9-inch (596 x 976 pixels) AMOLED touchscreens, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Xiaomi 18 Pro is the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. The handsets feature an Adreno GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.67) main shooter, offering optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel (f/2.4) periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view. The lineup can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

For selfies and video calls, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is backed by a 7,050mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6,000mAh cell. The lineup supports 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging. Both handsets feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The Xiaomi 18 Pro measures 151.8 x 72 x 8.46mm and weighs about 203g. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max measures 163.39 x 77.6 x 8.39mm and weighs about 235g.