Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps

Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy-Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps

All Google Play Store apps requiring account creation need to provide an option to delete accounts and data within the app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 15:48 IST
Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy-Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play Store also rejected 200K app submissions for improper usage of sensitive permissions

Highlights
  • Google also banned 333K bad accounts for severe policy violations
  • It expanded the Google Play SDK Index to almost 6 million apps
  • Google detected over 5 million malicious third-party marketplace apps
Advertisement

Google Play Store prevented 2.28 million apps from being published in 2023 due to major policy violations. In a new report published by the tech giant, it highlighted the steps taken in the last year to ensure the security and privacy of Play Store users. The company further highlighted that it banned 3,33,000 developer accounts from the platform for confirmed malware and repeated severe policy violations. Google has also introduced new policies to improve the overall user experience in the app marketplace.

In a post on its security-focused blog, Google explained the measures it took in the year 2023 to protect its users from malicious apps, malware, and instances of online scams. Apart from preventing 2.28 million apps from being published on the grounds of policy violations and banning 333K developer accounts, the platform also rejected or remediated around 200K app submissions for not ensuring proper use of sensitive permissions. Sensitive permissions include background location tracking, access to SMS and Contacts, and more.

Additionally, the app marketplace has also filed a lawsuit in federal court against two app developers for making multiple attempts to upload fraudulent investment and crypto exchange apps to scam users. The company highlighted the fraudsters also provided misrepresentations to create a loophole in the acceptance process. “This lawsuit is a critical step in holding these bad actors accountable and sending a clear message that we will aggressively pursue those who seek to take advantage of our users,” Google added.

The tech giant is also making policy changes to ensure greater user safety. Apps that enable account creation will now need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion within the app as well as online. This feature has also been added within the Data safety section of the Play Store.

Google has also restructured its App Defense Alliance (ADA) after partnering with Microsoft and Meta as steering committee members. ADA is now under the Joint Development Foundation, part of the Linux Foundation family. The company says the alliance is aimed at adopting app security best practices and guidelines as well as preparing countermeasures against emerging security risks.

The safety initiatives are not just limited to apps within the Google Play Store. The company said it boosted the capabilities of Play Protect to allow real-time scanning at the code level of an app downloaded from alternative app marketplaces. It claims that it was able to detect over five million new malicious off-Play apps. As per the post, Play Protect's machine learning algorithms learn from each submitted app and self-improve over time.

\

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Play Store, Google, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Samsung Says AI to Drive Technology Demand in Second Half After Strong Q1 2024

Related Stories

Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy-Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Limited Period Rs. 20,000 Discount in India
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench
  4. iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Get Vegan Leather Finish
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  7. This Is What the iPhone 16 Series Display Sizes Could Be
  8. Poco F6 Launch Imminent as Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  9. OneAIChat Unveils Platform to Let You Chat With GPT-4 and Gemini Together
  10. OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content to Train AI Models
#Latest Stories
  1. OneAIChat Unveils Multimodal AI Aggregator Platform With GPT-4, Gemini and Other Models
  2. OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content for Training AI Models
  3. Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy-Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps
  4. Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026
  5. Samsung Says AI to Drive Technology Demand in Second Half After Strong Q1 2024
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bethesda Director Todd Howard Hints at 2 Unannounced Fallout Projects
  8. Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench, Other Certification Sites
  10. Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »