Samsung Galaxy S25 could be launched with a next-generation mobile processor built on the company's 3nm technology, according to a report. The company's upcoming flagship grade Exynos chip is expected to offer better efficiency than its Qualcomm counterpart, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech conglomerate is reportedly planning to equip its purported Galaxy Watch 7 series with a new W-series 3nm chip that could offer improved efficiency compared to previous models.

According to Business Korea, Samsung is working on equipping the purported Galaxy S25 series with a 3nm Exynos chip. As a result, the Exynos 2500 could power the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in international markets, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be equipped with the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In the US, all three models could arrive with a Snapdragon processor.

While it's still too early to predict performance and efficiency of the successors to the Exynos 2400 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, the report states that Samsung's next processor for flagship phones could outdo Qualcomm's chip in the power efficiency department.

The successors to the Galaxy S24 series might not be the only products from the company to arrive with a next-generation Exynos chip. The Korea Economic Daily reports that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will be the first wearable from the company to be equipped with a 3nm processor.

Samsung's rumoured 3nm chip for the Galaxy Watch 7 series will reportedly be called the Exynos W100, which suggests that it could offer notable upgrades over the W900-series chips that power the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 models. It will reportedly offer a 20 percent improvement in power and efficiency, thanks to Samsung's second-generation 3nm process node.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Watch 7 aren't expected to arrive until next year, which means that a lot of these leaked details could change. We can expect to learn more about the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Watch 7 series, including specifications and details over the coming months.

