Oppo Reno 12 series is all set to go official on May 23 and the Chinese tech brand is teasing its design through Weibo. Just a week before the official launch, more renders of the Oppo Reno 12 lineup have leaked on the Web. They show the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro from multiple angles in three distinct colour options. Both phones have an identical design with hole-punch displays and triple rear cameras.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared alleged renders of Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phones in three colour options. The standard model appears to have black, pink and silver colourways. The Pro model is shown in black, pink and purple shades.

The Oppo Reno 12 appears to have a gradient pink shade, while the Reno 12 Pro seems to have a matte finish pink. Whilst there is a slight difference in finishes, they look almost identical. The phones are seen with hole-punch displays, slightly curved corners, narrow bezels, and triple rear camera units. The large rectangular camera module includes "AI Camera System" text engraved.

Oppo earlier this week announced that Reno 12 series will launch in China on May 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). As per past leaks, the handsets will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. They are rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC could power the Oppo Reno 12. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro variant is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The Pro model is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.