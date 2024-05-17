Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M35 Design and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut; Bears Striking Resemblance to Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy M35 is shown to sport a hole punch selfie camera cutout — its predecessor, the Galaxy M34, featured a waterdrop-style display notch.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 May 2024 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 could look like the Galaxy A35 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M35 could arrive in three colour options
  • The handset could arrive as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A35
  • The Samsung Galaxy M35 is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M35 design has been leaked by a tipster, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in India. The handset is said to arrive in three colour options, and the latest leak suggests that it will closely resemble another Galaxy A series smartphone launched by the company earlier this year. The upcoming Galaxy M35 smartphone is shown to feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box just like other handsets recently launched by the company.

Tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks) leaked the design and colour options of the Samsung Galaxy M35 via three consecutive posts on X (formerly Twitter) that show the handset in grey, light blue, and dark blue colour options. While these aren't high-resolution GIFs, they show the phone from various angles, including the display, rear panel, and buttons.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 could feature a triple rear camera setup that is located at the top left corner (when looking at the rear panel) along with an LED flash that is part of what appears to be a plastic back. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M35 is shown to sport a hole punch selfie camera cutout — its predecessor, the Galaxy M34 5G, featured a waterdrop-style display notch. The handset has thick bezels on all four edges, as per the leaked images.

Meanwhile, the leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M35 suggest that it will bear a striking resemblance to the company's Galaxy A35 handset that was launched in India in March. The differences between these handsets appear to be the lack of the 'key island' for the volume and power buttons on the upcoming handset, as well as location of the SIM tray — it's on the left spine of the Galaxy M35, while the Galaxy A35 has it on the top.

While Samsung is yet to reveal the specifications of the Galaxy M35, the tipster says that the handset will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. It is higher than the Samsung Galaxy A35, which packs a 5,000mAh battery. A recent report suggests that the upcoming M-series phone will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display and run on an Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. We can expect to learn more about the Galaxy M35 in the coming days or weeks, before it is launched by the company.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
