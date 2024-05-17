Infinix GT 20 Pro India Price Range Revealed Ahead of May 21 Launch

Infinix GT 20 Pro is set to go official in India on May 21. Just days ahead of the formal debut, Infinix has revealed its price range and hardware details. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The Infinix GT 20 Pro was first launched in Saudi Arabia last month. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC with up to 12GB RAM and features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The gaming-focused phone has a cyber mecha design and has a dedicated X5 Turbo gaming chip.

Through a press release, the Transsion group subsidiary announced that the Infinix GT 20 Pro will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. In this price segment, it would compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 4, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M55 5G.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be unveiled in India on May 21 alongside the Infinix GT Book laptop. Flipkart has also created a dedicated webpage on its site to tease the launch. It has a "cyber mecha" design with an LED interface.

In Saudi Arabia, the Infinix GT 20 Pro was unveiled with a price tag of SAR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 28,800). It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and includes a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip. The Indian variant will be offered in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM options with 256GB storage as standard.

Infinix has packed a triple camera unit on the Infinix GT 20 Pro, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera as well. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.