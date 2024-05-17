Samsung has not yet announced anything about its second Unpacked event for this year, but rumours around the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 point at a July launch. Amid speculations, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench website with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, a tipster claims that the camera configuration of the book-style foldable phone will be better than that of the Galaxy S24.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-F956U was spotted on the Geekbench website on May 17. The listing, speculated to be that of the US variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 shows 6,619 points in the multicore test and 1,964 points in single-core testing.

The alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 is listed with an eight-core CPU codenamed 'Pineapple' with a base frequency of 2.26GHz and a peak frequency of 3.40GHz. These CPU frequencies and codename are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This custom flagship chipset offers a higher-clocked prime core and a higher-clocked GPU compared to the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Geekbench entry also suggests Android 14 and 10.86GB RAM on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile and independently verified by Gadgets360.

Additionally, Known tech industry tipster Kro (@kro_roe) on X posted that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come with better cameras than the Galaxy S24. The post however doesn't divulge on any further details. Previous leaks suggested unchanged cameras and battery for the phone.

Samsung is expected to hold its second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 on July 10 to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a titanium frame and could be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. It is tipped to carry a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.

