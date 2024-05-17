Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature

ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature

Paid users will now be able to directly upload files to ChatGPT from Google and Microsoft’s cloud storage.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2024 19:12 IST
ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI is also rolling out GPT-4o to users globally

Highlights
  • The feature is available for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users
  • The feature can be accessed through the paper clip icon
  • OpenAI is also letting users interact with generated charts and tables
Advertisement

ChatGPT is getting a new Connect Apps feature that will allow users to integrate their Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive with the artificial intelligence (AI) platform. This feature will enable users to eliminate the hassle of downloading documents to their devices and then manually uploading them to the AI platform. However, this feature is only available for the paid users of the chatbot, which includes the ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Enterprise users. Notably, the AI firm has also begun gradually rolling out GPT-4o to users globally.

The feature was announced by OpenAI via a blog post, where it also introduced a couple more features. All of these features are part of the company's Spring Update, which also unveiled the GPT-4o AI model with emotive voice and computer vision capabilities. Now, paid users of ChatGPT will get the option to directly upload Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, and Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint files to ChatGPT with the new Connect Apps feature.

Connect Apps option will let users integrate their primary cloud storage service between Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive (both enterprise and personal account) with the platform. While the company has not specified, this feature should be available on both the website and the mobile apps. To find the feature, users will have to tap on the paper clip icon located on the left edge of the text field. Tapping on the menu option will open a larger box which will show Google and Microsoft's cloud storage that can be connected.

Once connected, users can directly upload the files and the AI chatbot will process them. Apart from this, OpenAI is also introducing interactive tables and charts for ChatGPT. Now, when the platform generates a table or chart, users can interact with it and make edits. While they won't be able to make manual edits at this stage, they can write additional prompts to regroup the tables or to change the colours of a pie chart, and the AI will do it.

After the final chart or table has been prepared, users will also be able to download them. OpenAI says the interactive feature supports several chart types, and in case the user-specified type is unavailable, the chatbot will generate a static chart.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, chatbots, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes

Related Stories

ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o Is Now Rolling Out to Users, This is What It Can Do
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 Design, Colours Leaked; Might Resemble This Smartphone
  3. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Price Range Revealed Ahead of May 21 Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 7 Might Be Equipped With These 3nm Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
  2. ChatGPT Integrates Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive For Paid Users With Connect Apps Feature
  3. Google Announces Android 14 for TVs With Picture-in-Picture Mode, New Energy Modes
  4. Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Shows Up on Geekbench; Tipped to Offer Better Cameras Than Galaxy S24
  6. Google Launches Accessibility-Focused Project Gameface on Android to Offer Hands-Free Navigation
  7. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Display Production Said to Begin in June; iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get Upgraded Battery
  8. Meta Reportedly Working on AI-Enabled Camera-Integrated Earphones Dubbed Camerabuds
  9. Grand Theft Auto 6 Won’t Arrive Until Fall 2025, Take-Two Confirms
  10. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Red Dead Redemption 2, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Deceive Inc. and More in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »