Infinix GT Book Price in India, Specifications Teased Ahead of May 21 Launch

Infinix GT Book features a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2024 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT Book will be available in three different configurations

Highlights
  • Infinix GT Book will be released on May 21 alongside Infinix GT 20 Pro
  • It is part of the Infinix GT Verse gaming ecosystem
  • Infinix has currently listed GT Book in Mecha Silver and Mech Gray shades
Infinix GT Book laptop will be introduced in India on May 21 alongside the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone. The Transsion group subsidiary is eagerly teasing the arrival of new products via its social media handles. Now, it has confirmed the price range of the upcoming laptop. The Infinix GT Book is confirmed to feature up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It has a cyber mecha design like the Infinix GT series smartphones.

Infinix via a press release on Friday, announced that the Infinix GT Book will be priced under Rs. 65,000 in the country. It is teased to feature a metal body and inherits GT series smartphones' cyber mecha design language. The gaming laptop sports a customisable RGB LED array on the back.

The Infinix GT Book features a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in three different configurations. It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It can be also configured with Intel Core i5 13th Gen CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and an Intel Core i5 12th Gen CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop has an ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system for thermal management. It packs a 70Wh battery paired with a 190W power adapter and weighs 1.99 kilograms.

Infinix website has currently listed the GT Book in Mecha Silver and Mecha Gray shades. The listing confirms Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, dual speakers with DTS audio, and a glass touchpad on the laptop. It is listed in 16GB LPDDR5X and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM options with Windows 11 Home.

The Infinix GT Book will be unveiled on May 21 alongside the Infinix GT 20 Pro. The new products are part of the Infinix GT Verse gaming ecosystem. The brand is aiming to launch new earbuds, a gaming mouse, and a cooling fan under the GT Verse series.

