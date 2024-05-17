Technology News
iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to be equipped with a battery with higher energy density for improved battery life compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 May 2024 17:32 IST
Apple's successor to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) is said to sport a larger screen

Highlights
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro display production said to start next month
  • Apple is expected to launch four models in the iPhone 16 series
  • The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with an upgraded battery
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to launch in the second half of 2024 and production of components for Apple's next generation of smartphones is likely to start in the coming weeks, according to details shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young. Meanwhile, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will upgrade the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max with a new battery that offers improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Young states (via 9to5Mac) in a subscriber-only post on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple will soon begin production of displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, as these are the two models with the highest projected volume. The analyst also said that the other two models in the series — the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to take place at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be upgraded with a new battery with higher energy density than the current generation iPhone 15 Pro Max. If Apple decides to equip the handset with the same battery capacity as its 2023 flagship model, it could lead to improved battery life on the upcoming model. Kuo also states that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be encased in stainless steel — Apple currently uses aluminium on its existing smartphones. 

This year, Apple is expected to increase the size of two models in the iPhone 16 series. According to previous reports — and recently leaked dummy images — the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to debut with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively — an increase of 0.2 inches on both models compared to last year's Pro and Pro Max models. The other two handsets are expected to arrive with the same display sizes as their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also tipped to arrive with an upgraded OLED screen that offers a 20 percent increase in peak brightness while displaying standard dynamic range (SDR) content. This means SDR content on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might be displayed at a peak brightness of 1,200nits, peak brightness for HDR content could remain unchanged at 1,600 nits.  

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 display, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max battery, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
