iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to launch in the second half of 2024 and production of components for Apple's next generation of smartphones is likely to start in the coming weeks, according to details shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young. Meanwhile, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will upgrade the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max with a new battery that offers improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Young states (via 9to5Mac) in a subscriber-only post on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple will soon begin production of displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, as these are the two models with the highest projected volume. The analyst also said that the other two models in the series — the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to take place at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be upgraded with a new battery with higher energy density than the current generation iPhone 15 Pro Max. If Apple decides to equip the handset with the same battery capacity as its 2023 flagship model, it could lead to improved battery life on the upcoming model. Kuo also states that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be encased in stainless steel — Apple currently uses aluminium on its existing smartphones.

This year, Apple is expected to increase the size of two models in the iPhone 16 series. According to previous reports — and recently leaked dummy images — the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to debut with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively — an increase of 0.2 inches on both models compared to last year's Pro and Pro Max models. The other two handsets are expected to arrive with the same display sizes as their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also tipped to arrive with an upgraded OLED screen that offers a 20 percent increase in peak brightness while displaying standard dynamic range (SDR) content. This means SDR content on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might be displayed at a peak brightness of 1,200nits, peak brightness for HDR content could remain unchanged at 1,600 nits.

