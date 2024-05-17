Moto G85 5G has surfaced on a benchmarking website, which means the company's next midrange G-series smartphone could debut soon. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the Moto G84 5G in September 2023 and the handset's successor could arrive with an upgraded Snapdragon chip built using Qualcomm's 4nm technology. The Moto G85 5G will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, according to the listing for the upcoming smartphone. It was previously spotted on a retail website, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect in terms of pricing.

A listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) for the Moto G85 5G was recently published, shedding light on the successor to the Moto G84 5G. It reveals that the handset will be equipped with an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.30GHz and six efficiency cores with a peak clock speed of at 2.02GHz.

The processor in the listing for the Moto G85 is codenamed "malmo" — this name does not correspond to any existing model from the US chipmaker. It is speculated that the handset will be equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm.

The Geekbench listing for the Moto G85 5G shows the handset scored 939 points in the single-core test and 2,092 points in the multi-core test. These are slightly higher than recent benchmarks for its predecessor that featured a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip.

Motorola's upcoming G-series smartphone will run on Android 14, according to the listing on Geekbench. It is also shown to feature 8GB of RAM, but a recent report indicates that it will also arrive in another variant with 12GB of memory, that was listed on a European retailer's website priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 27,100). We can expect to hear more about the Moto G85 5G in the coming weeks (or months — the company is yet to announce plans to launch the successor to the Moto G84 5G) leading up to its debut.

