  Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip

Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip

Moto G85 5G will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, according to a recent listing for the handset on a popular benchmarking website.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 May 2024 19:18 IST
Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G84 (pictured) is likely to be succeeded by the purported Moto G85 5G

Highlights
  • Moto G85 5G could be launched by the company soon
  • The handset could be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip
  • The Moto G85 5G is likely to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box
Moto G85 5G has surfaced on a benchmarking website, which means the company's next midrange G-series smartphone could debut soon. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the Moto G84 5G in September 2023 and the handset's successor could arrive with an upgraded Snapdragon chip built using Qualcomm's 4nm technology. The Moto G85 5G will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, according to the listing for the upcoming smartphone. It was previously spotted on a retail website, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect in terms of pricing.

A listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) for the Moto G85 5G was recently published, shedding light on the successor to the Moto G84 5G. It reveals that the handset will be equipped with an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.30GHz and six efficiency cores with a peak clock speed of at 2.02GHz.

The processor in the listing for the Moto G85 is codenamed "malmo" — this name does not correspond to any existing model from the US chipmaker. It is speculated that the handset will be equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm.

The Geekbench listing for the Moto G85 5G shows the handset scored 939 points in the single-core test and 2,092 points in the multi-core test. These are slightly higher than recent benchmarks for its predecessor that featured a Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip.

Motorola's upcoming G-series smartphone will run on Android 14, according to the listing on Geekbench. It is also shown to feature 8GB of RAM, but a recent report indicates that it will also arrive in another variant with 12GB of memory, that was listed on a European retailer's website priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 27,100). We can expect to hear more about the Moto G85 5G in the coming weeks (or months — the company is yet to announce plans to launch the successor to the Moto G84 5G) leading up to its debut.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G85 5G, Moto G85 5G specifications, Moto G84 5G, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip
