Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition will go on sale in India starting May 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition has AFA branding on rear
  • It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition offers customised UI
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition has been launched in India on Tuesday (April 30). This special edition of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). It has a dual-tone design on the back panel with blue and white stripes. The phone comes with an exclusive box and accessories with AFA branding. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition price, availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. This is a special launch price including a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank card payments, which means that the phone actually costs Rs. 37,999. Xiaomi is providing a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus as well. The new phone will be available starting May 15 on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colourways.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition specifications

Xiaomi has joined hands with the Argentina Football Association to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition. The special edition commemorates the tenth anniversary of Xiaomi in India and it has the number “10” inked on the rear panel. This number could also be a reference to the iconic jersey number 10 of Lionel Messi. It has a dual-tone design with blue and white colour stripes running off-centre down the white back panel representing the AFA.

redmi note 13 pro plus world champions edition inline Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G World Champions Edition

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

The rear panel of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition has AFA branding and includes the text 'Campeon Mundial 22' at the bottom. It is bundled with an exclusive box and accessories with AFA branding. It has a blue colour charging cable and adapter featuring the AFA logo. The SIM ejector has the shape of a football and includes the AFA logo. The handset offers a customised UI with wallpapers and special icons.

Other specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition are the same as the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There's a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood. It gets a triple rear camera unit, led by 200-megapixel primary camera and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
