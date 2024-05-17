Technology News
Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 13R has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2024 19:36 IST
Redmi Note 13R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13R packs up to 12GB RAM

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13R comes in three colour options
  • It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • Redmi Note 13R comes with 33W fast charging support
Redmi Note 13R has been launched in China as a successor to last year's Redmi Note 12R. The new Note series phone is available in three colour options and five RAM and storage configurations. It flaunts a 6.79-inch display and runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The Redmi Note 13R ships with HyperOS and boasts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It houses a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13R price, availability

The price of Redmi Note 13R is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799, (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, a top-end model with 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The Redmi Note 13R is currently available for purchase in China in Ice Crystal Silver, Light Sea Blue, and Midnight Dark (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Note 13R specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 13R runs on HyperOS and features a 6.79-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13R has a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 13R include Bluetooth, Glonass, Galileo, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, virtual gyroscope, and infrared blaster. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,030mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R with 33W fast charging support. It measures 168x76.28x8.32mm and weighs 205 grams.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13R, Redmi Note 13R Price, Redmi Note 13R Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
