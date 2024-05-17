Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI GPT 4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability

OpenAI GPT-4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability

OpenAI unveiled its latest flagship-grade AI model GPT-4o on May 13.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 May 2024 15:20 IST
OpenAI GPT-4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability

Photo Credit: Pexels/Sanket Mishra

OpenAI also revamped the ChatGPT website

Highlights
  • Currently, the voice and video features are not available
  • GPT-4o shows the URLs when showing a web search-based result
  • Users getting access to the AI model can use it on both app and website
Advertisement

OpenAI GPT-4o artificial intelligence (AI) model was unveiled on Monday, and it is now being rolled out to some users. The newest flagship-grade AI model by the company introduced significant improvements in the speech and vision capabilities of the chatbot, as well as added a better understanding of the language and context of the queries. For now, users are getting the AI model with limited access and the voice and video features are not available to use. People can, however, use its text and web search capabilities.

We, at Gadgets 360, got access to the GPT-4o model on Friday morning. This confirms that the AI model will be available in India, even when it was not specified during OpenAI's Spring Update event. However, it was available to only a couple of staff members, so it's likely the company is rolling out the AI model gradually and it will take a few weeks before everyone can use it. The limited access is also very restrictive. I was able to get about ten questions in before my limit expired, and I was shifted back to GPT-3.5.

gpt 4o GPT-4o

ChatGPT's GPT-4o - website view

Currently, users cannot do anything to get access faster than others. There is no waitlist to join. However, users will require an OpenAI account to be eligible for this update. Once GPT-4o is available, users will get a message when opening the website which mentions that they can now access it in a limited capacity. If you have the same account on your Android or iOS app, you will get access to the model there as well. Do note, that reloading the page will make the message disappear.

There is an easy test to check whether you have GPT-4o or not (in case you might have missed the message). After opening the ChatGPT website, you can see a collapsible menu on the top left within the margin. If you do not have access to GPT-4o, and you're a free user, it will show ChatGPT 3.5 and give you the option to sign up for ChatGPT Plus with access to GPT-4. However, if you do have access to the new AI model, the menu will not mention any numbers and simply mention ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus. Further, the lightning icon is replaced with two intersecting elliptical circles (looks like a minimalist atom icon).

gpt 4o mobile GPT-4o

ChatGPT's GPT-4o - Android app view

We took the new AI model for a spin and found some improvements in its responses. One particular use case was in solving mathematical equations. Compared to GPT-3.5, it now shows the answers in a better format and does not complete multiple steps in one go. Creative generation is also more fluid and the usage of its ‘robotic' language has reduced significantly. And the biggest upgrade is that this model can search the web to give you the latest information, so you do not have to worry about its knowledge cut-off anymore. Every web-based search result now comes with citations for which website was used to get the information.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Chatbots, GPT 4o, GPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro New Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week, Show Three Colour Options

Related Stories

OpenAI GPT-4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acerpure Brings Air Purifiers, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, More to India
  2. OpenAI GPT-4o Is Now Rolling Out to Users, This is What It Can Do
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 7 Might Be Equipped With These 3nm Chips
  4. Oppo Reno 12 Series New Leak Reveals Three Colourways
  5. Samsung Galaxy M35 Design, Colours Leaked; Might Resemble This Smartphone
  6. Acerpure Smart TVs With Google TV, Up to 4K Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o Begins Rolling Out to Some Users, Gets Web Searching Capability
  2. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro New Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week, Show Three Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch 7 to Be Equipped With 3nm Exynos Chips: Reports
  4. Acer Launches Acerpure Brand in India; Brings Air Purifiers, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, More
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Rises Alongside Several Altcoins as Inflation Data Spurs Speculation on Interest Rate Cut
  6. OpenAI Partners Up With Reddit to Bring Its Content to ChatGPT and New AI Products
  7. Samsung Galaxy M35 Design and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut; Bears Striking Resemblance to Galaxy A35
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro India Price Range Revealed Ahead of May 21 Launch
  9. Android 15 Beta 2 With Private Space, Advanced Anti-Theft Protection and More Released
  10. Android 15 Beta 2 Rolling Out Now: Check New List of Eligible Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »