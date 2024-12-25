Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago

Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago

The feature will allow users to view only Story Highlights saved to other users' profiles.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 17:06 IST
Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

The unseen Story Highlights will appear at the end of the Stories tray

Highlights
  • A Meta spokesperson has confirmed the testing
  • The feature is currently being tested with a small group of people
  • It appears at the end of the Story tray
Advertisement

Instagram may soon allow users to view older stories from people they follow that they have missed in the first 24 hours. A recent report suggested that the Meta-owned social media site is testing a feature allowing users to view Story Highlights from mutual followers for a week after they were posted. This feature will reportedly apply only to stories that the original poster has added to Highlights. Meta is said to be reportedly testing this feature with a small group of people currently.

Instagram Testing New Story Highlights Viewing Feature

According to a TechCrunch report, Instagram has started showing some users unseen Story Highlights from their mutual followers. A Meta spokesperson has confirmed the testing of the new Story viewing feature. It is said to have been first spotted by social media expert Ahmed Ghanem.

With this feature, Instagram users will be able to view unseen Story Highlights from the past week. It appears at the end of the Story tray, which is placed at the top of the feed. You can only reach the older Story Highlights once you have gone through the rest of the stories on your feed. If your feed is flooded with stories from people you follow and you never reach the end of the current Story updates, it may be that you never get to see the older Story Highlights.

Another notable element regarding this feature is that it only includes Story Highlights that the original poster has saved to their profiles as a "Highlight." Users will not be able to see standard older stories that disappear after 24 hours. This is expected to ensure that users miss less of the updates from their social circle amidst growing sponsored posts and other online content. 

The feature is currently being tested with a small group of people. It will soon be available to all Instagram users globally.

The Meta-owned social networking site recently quietly rolled out a feature which allows Instagram users to schedule direct messages. Users can schedule text-only messages over DMs and it is available for both iOS and Android users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram features, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale

Related Stories

Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers: Details
  7. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Its Closest-Ever Flyby of the Sun
  8. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Researchers Unveil Wearable ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton Robot to Help People with Paraplegia Walk
  2. Virginia Tech Mathematicians Use Algebraic Geometry to Reduce Data Centre Energy Use
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch
  4. New Study Reveals How Leaves' Resilience to Raindrops Might Help in Agriculture and Renewable Energy
  5. Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago
  6. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
  7. Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say
  8. Apple MacBook Air M3 Available Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Carnival Sale
  9. Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »