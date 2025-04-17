Technology News
Instagram Blend Feature With Personalised Content Suggestions Launched: How it Works

Instagram says the Blend feature will let users explore Reels suggested for each other, allowing them to see what their friends are interested in.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2025 21:32 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Highlights
  • Instagram is rolling out a new Blend feature to users
  • The platform has been testing the feature for over a year
  • Users can join and leave a blend at any time
Instagram's 'Blend' feature began rolling out to users on Thursday as a new co-operative feed for users. The photo and video sharing service says that the new feature works privately like direct messages (DM), and users can invite their friends to join a blend. Once a user accepts a blend request, Instagram will automatically recommend Reels for both users as part of an ongoing feed, using the service's algorithm. These recommendations are unique to blend members and are based on users' activity on the platform.

Instagram Blend Offers Invite-Only Access to Co-Operative Feed

The company spent over a year testing the blend feature on Instagram before it was launched on Thursday. It was first spotted on Instagram in March 2024, and the platform expanded availability to more users over the past few months. Gadgets 360 was able to test out the feature before the platform announced the rollout.

The blend feature on Instagram (tap to expand)

 

Instagram says a blend is an invite-only feed that allows users to see a customised feed of Reels via a DM chat. This feed is personalised for each other, based on their activity on Instagram. Users need to invite a friend to join a blend. Once a request is accepted, any Reels sent to the chat will notify users and the blend will be updated.

As part of the feature, users who have joined a blend will see who each Reel is suggested for, even when Reels are sent via DM. While viewing Reels in a blend, users can respond via a message bar at the bottom of the screen, or quickly react with emoji. Users can also see a blend icon in their DMs, which appears at the top of the chat window, next to the audio call and video call buttons.

Gadgets 360 tried out the blend feature on Instagram, and the feature works as advertised. We were able to join a blend after receiving a request, which is delivered as a DM. Tapping the Join button enables the feature for both users, and either member can leave the blend at any time.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Split Fiction on Switch 2 Can Be Shared With Nintendo Switch Players via GameShare, Says EA
