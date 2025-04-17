Instagram's 'Blend' feature began rolling out to users on Thursday as a new co-operative feed for users. The photo and video sharing service says that the new feature works privately like direct messages (DM), and users can invite their friends to join a blend. Once a user accepts a blend request, Instagram will automatically recommend Reels for both users as part of an ongoing feed, using the service's algorithm. These recommendations are unique to blend members and are based on users' activity on the platform.

Instagram Blend Offers Invite-Only Access to Co-Operative Feed

The company spent over a year testing the blend feature on Instagram before it was launched on Thursday. It was first spotted on Instagram in March 2024, and the platform expanded availability to more users over the past few months. Gadgets 360 was able to test out the feature before the platform announced the rollout.

The blend feature on Instagram (tap to expand)

Instagram says a blend is an invite-only feed that allows users to see a customised feed of Reels via a DM chat. This feed is personalised for each other, based on their activity on Instagram. Users need to invite a friend to join a blend. Once a request is accepted, any Reels sent to the chat will notify users and the blend will be updated.

As part of the feature, users who have joined a blend will see who each Reel is suggested for, even when Reels are sent via DM. While viewing Reels in a blend, users can respond via a message bar at the bottom of the screen, or quickly react with emoji. Users can also see a blend icon in their DMs, which appears at the top of the chat window, next to the audio call and video call buttons.

Gadgets 360 tried out the blend feature on Instagram, and the feature works as advertised. We were able to join a blend after receiving a request, which is delivered as a DM. Tapping the Join button enables the feature for both users, and either member can leave the blend at any time.