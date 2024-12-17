Technology News
  Instagram Rolls Out 2024 Collage Feature With New Year Themed Fonts: Report

Instagram Rolls Out 2024 Collage Feature With New Year-Themed Fonts: Report

Users can share the collage as an Instagram story with their followers after the .

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 11:50 IST
Instagram Rolls Out 2024 Collage Feature With New Year-Themed Fonts: Report

Photo Credit: Instagram

The collage feature is said to be available through early January

Highlights
  • Instagram introduces a collage feature for sharing year-end highlights
  • The feature is reported to be available through the first week of January
  • The platform also adds new templates for the Add Yours feature
Instagram has rolled out a new feature for users to create a collage from all the moments that they have shared on social media throughout the year, according to a report. It is said to be visible in the Instagram story interface once an image has been selected and resized. The Meta Platforms-owned social media platform is also reported to be rolling out more new year-end themed templates for the Add Yours feature in stories.

Instagram's 2024 Collage Feature

The new collage feature on Instagram (via TechRadar) will be available through the first week of January. Instagram users can pick several images, place them freely on the screen, and choose from various New Year-themed fonts. This includes options such as “How 2024 Started”, “How 2024 Ended”, and “HNY”. Once done, they can share the collage on the Instagram story with their followers.

Further, the social media platform is introducing year-end-themed templates for the Add Yours feature, enabling others to share their collages too in reply. It also brings New Year and Countdown text effects, holiday themes for direct messages (DMs), and secret phrases like “Happy New Year” and “Hello 2025” which trigger on-screen special effects in DMs and Notes.

This rollout builds upon the several features introduced by Instagram in recent months. Last week, it released a new feature dubbed Trial Reels, which makes it easier for creators to experiment with new content. Creators can share experimental reels with just their non-followers to gauge their interest and get key performance insights like views, likes, comments and shares of the trial reel after 24 hours.

Another recent Instagram update adds more ways for creators to engage with their audience instead of simply liking and reacting to messages. They can now reply to messages from creators as well as each other, in addition to having more active engagement, courtesy of timed prompts and daily check-ins. These features have been introduced for the Instagram broadcast channels.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram Rolls Out 2024 Collage Feature With New Year-Themed Fonts: Report
