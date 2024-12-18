Meta has revealed that it is testing a new feature for Threads that will allow users to schedule their posts. The release timeline for this feature has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, another Meta-owned social media site, Instagram, has quietly introduced a schedule option for direct messages. Users will be able to schedule text messages in DMs using this feature. Notably, Threads recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to refine searches with additional filters like date ranges and profiles, while Instagram announced a trial reels feature to help creators experiment with their content.

Threads Schedule Posts Option

The microblogging site announced via its official Threads handle that it is working on a new feature which will allow users to schedule their posts on the platform. It is being tested with a small group of users, according to the company. It will be available to all users soon, but the company did not specify a timeline.

As per Meta, to schedule a post on Threads, you will need to click on the three-dot menu on the Post composer, then choose the date and time you want to publish the post on, and tap Schedule. The scheduled posts will appear in the drafts folder, alongside a note with the scheduled time. Threads confirmed that scheduled posts can be edited or deleted before publication if needed.

Instagram Direct Message Scheduling

The photo and video-sharing social networking website has quietly rolled out a feature which allows Instagram users to schedule direct messages. The feature was initially spotted (via) by social media expert Lindsey Gamble.

To access the feature, Instagram users should open a chat and compose a message. They will then have to long press the send button. A dialogue box will appear asking users to choose a date and time to send the message. Once scheduled, there will be a confirmation that says "1 scheduled message" in the chat. Users can schedule more than one message in a chat. Notably, the time will be that of the time zone selected on the sender's device.

Instagram clarifies that users can schedule text-only messages over DMs. Messages that include media like photos, videos, GIFs, and the likes cannot be scheduled to send at a later time. This feature is available for iOS and Android users.