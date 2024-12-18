Technology News
English Edition
Threads Testing Schedule Posts Option; Instagram Allows Scheduling Direct Messages 

Threads confirmed that scheduled posts can be edited or deleted before publication.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:14 IST
Threads Testing Schedule Posts Option; Instagram Allows Scheduling Direct Messages 

Photo Credit: Threads

The feature will be available to all Threads users soon

Highlights
  • Threads' schedule posts option is being tested by a small group
  • Instagram users can schedule text-only messages
  • The Instagram DM scheduling is available to iOS and Android users
Meta has revealed that it is testing a new feature for Threads that will allow users to schedule their posts. The release timeline for this feature has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, another Meta-owned social media site, Instagram, has quietly introduced a schedule option for direct messages. Users will be able to schedule text messages in DMs using this feature. Notably, Threads recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to refine searches with additional filters like date ranges and profiles, while Instagram announced a trial reels feature to help creators experiment with their content.

Threads Schedule Posts Option

The microblogging site announced via its official Threads handle that it is working on a new feature which will allow users to schedule their posts on the platform. It is being tested with a small group of users, according to the company. It will be available to all users soon, but the company did not specify a timeline.

As per Meta, to schedule a post on Threads, you will need to click on the three-dot menu on the Post composer, then choose the date and time you want to publish the post on, and tap Schedule. The scheduled posts will appear in the drafts folder, alongside a note with the scheduled time. Threads confirmed that scheduled posts can be edited or deleted before publication if needed.

Instagram Direct Message Scheduling

The photo and video-sharing social networking website has quietly rolled out a feature which allows Instagram users to schedule direct messages. The feature was initially spotted (via) by social media expert Lindsey Gamble.

To access the feature, Instagram users should open a chat and compose a message. They will then have to long press the send button. A dialogue box will appear asking users to choose a date and time to send the message. Once scheduled, there will be a confirmation that says "1 scheduled message" in the chat. Users can schedule more than one message in a chat. Notably, the time will be that of the time zone selected on the sender's device.

Instagram clarifies that users can schedule text-only messages over DMs. Messages that include media like photos, videos, GIFs, and the likes cannot be scheduled to send at a later time. This feature is available for iOS and Android users.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Threads update, Meta Platforms, Instagram, Instagram features, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica

Threads Testing Schedule Posts Option; Instagram Allows Scheduling Direct Messages 
Comment
