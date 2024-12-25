Technology News
iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 is equipped with the Apple A18 chipset

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 76,400 at Imagine Store
  • An additional Rs. 5,000 cashback is available on select credit cards
  • Buyers can also avail additional discounts on exchanging an older device
iPhone 16 was launched globally in September at a starting price of Rs. 79,900, however, Apple's exclusive retail store Imagine is offering the smartphone with decent discounts. The premium product seller has joined hands with several banks and online used device marketplace Cashify to provide additional bank offers and exchange deals that can further bring down the effective price of the phone. Notably, the iPhone 16 model features the Action Button, which was only available with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and a new Camera Control button.

iPhone 16 Discounts and Bank Offers: Details

The iPhone 16's 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900, but with this deal on Imagine Store, individuals can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 and purchase it for Rs. 76,400. However, if a buyer uses ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI credit cards, they will get a cashback of Rs. 5,000.

Additional discounts can also be availed by exchanging an older smartphone via Cashify. The retailer also highlighted that buyers can get a discount of up to Rs. 8,000 as an exchange bonus by exchanging a device.

Notably, the iPhone 16 is available in three internal storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The offers are valid on each of the variants. The smartphone is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

iPhone 16 Specifications

iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and the Dynamic Island feature. It is equipped with a 3nm octa-core A18 chipset that features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The device supports dual SIM and runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box. It also supports Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 sports a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and an f/1.6 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, the device comes with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front.

The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The iPhone 16 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 discount, iPhone 16 price, iPhone 16 specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
