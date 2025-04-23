Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram's Edits App With On the Go Video Editing Features and AI Image Animation Rolls Out

Instagram’s Edits App With On-the-Go Video Editing Features and AI Image Animation Rolls Out

It offer quick access to tools such as touch up, one-tap green screen, the music catalogue, timer and countdown.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2025 09:41 IST
Instagram’s Edits App With On-the-Go Video Editing Features and AI Image Animation Rolls Out

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

Edits App lets creators edit and export videos without any watermark

Highlights
  • Creators can capture up to 10-minute 1080p videos on Edits
  • AI image animation can turn still images into dynamic videos
  • The Edits app is available on both Android and iOS platforms
Instagram rolled out the Edits app to the public on Tuesday, nearly three months after it was first announced. It is a mobile video editing solution which brings a suite of creative tools such as high quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range. Instagram says Edits users can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to edit their videos with even more creativity, using features such as AI image animation and other effects. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

Edits App Features

Meta Platforms, the parent company of both Instagram and Edits, says that the new app is aimed at helping creators express themselves better on any platform, rather than being limited to Facebook and Instagram. It is claimed to simplify the video editing process by letting them capture high-quality footage and offering quick editing tools.

Creators can adjust their camera settings for frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range. They can capture up to 10-minute videos in higher quality compared to Instagram. As per the platform, it offers quick access to tools such as touch up, one-tap green screen, the music catalogue, timer and countdown.

On Edits, the keyframing feature enables you to pinpoint the exact moments to animate the position, rotation, and scale of the clips. You can also turn still images into videos, leveraging the AI image animation feature. Apart from that, the app also lets users change their backgrounds with a green screen or add a video overlay. There is a wide range of typefaces, sound and voice effects, filters, stickers, and other elements available. The app is said to enhance the audio by removing background noise and bundle automatically generated, customisable captions along with it. There's also an Ideas tab which acts as a hub for keeping all the ideas and that pop into your head at once place.

Videos created with Edits can be quickly shared on Meta's apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, creators can export the videos and post them on other platforms without a watermark. It is also said to come with a live insights dashboard which provides a breakdown of engagement for followers and non-followers, along with metrics such as skip rate.

Initially announced for iOS, the app is now available for download via the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Edits, Edits app, Edits app features, Instagram, Instagram Edits app, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, Sets 2026 Release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Instagram’s Edits App With On-the-Go Video Editing Features and AI Image Animation Rolls Out
