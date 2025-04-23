Instagram rolled out the Edits app to the public on Tuesday, nearly three months after it was first announced. It is a mobile video editing solution which brings a suite of creative tools such as high quality video capture, keyframing, automatic captions, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range. Instagram says Edits users can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to edit their videos with even more creativity, using features such as AI image animation and other effects. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

Edits App Features

Meta Platforms, the parent company of both Instagram and Edits, says that the new app is aimed at helping creators express themselves better on any platform, rather than being limited to Facebook and Instagram. It is claimed to simplify the video editing process by letting them capture high-quality footage and offering quick editing tools.

Creators can adjust their camera settings for frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range. They can capture up to 10-minute videos in higher quality compared to Instagram. As per the platform, it offers quick access to tools such as touch up, one-tap green screen, the music catalogue, timer and countdown.

On Edits, the keyframing feature enables you to pinpoint the exact moments to animate the position, rotation, and scale of the clips. You can also turn still images into videos, leveraging the AI image animation feature. Apart from that, the app also lets users change their backgrounds with a green screen or add a video overlay. There is a wide range of typefaces, sound and voice effects, filters, stickers, and other elements available. The app is said to enhance the audio by removing background noise and bundle automatically generated, customisable captions along with it. There's also an Ideas tab which acts as a hub for keeping all the ideas and that pop into your head at once place.

Videos created with Edits can be quickly shared on Meta's apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, creators can export the videos and post them on other platforms without a watermark. It is also said to come with a live insights dashboard which provides a breakdown of engagement for followers and non-followers, along with metrics such as skip rate.

Initially announced for iOS, the app is now available for download via the App Store and the Google Play Store.