Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report

Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report

Spotify says its monthly limit for lyrics on the free subscription tier is “higher than anyone would ever reach”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2024 17:17 IST
Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify was first reported to limit lyrics for free users in September 2023 as a "test"

Highlights
  • Spotify is reported to be bringing back lyrics for free users
  • The feature was put behind a paywall in September 2023
  • Spotify reported 626 million active monthly listeners in Q2 2024
Advertisement

Spotify — the Swedish audio streaming service — is bringing back a highly requested feature months after it was put behind a paywall and removed from the free tier, according to the company. The lyrics feature is rolling out for users without a subscription to Spotify following widespread backlash, but a monthly limit will still apply. The development comes weeks after the company detailed its plans for a new “deluxe” subscription tier which would offer high-fidelity audio streaming to users.

Spotify Lyrics Return to Free Subscription Tier

Spotify first announced that it would limit lyrics for free users in September 2023, with wider complaints on the service's community forums and social media about its inaccessibility in May this year. Following this change, if free users crossed a limit of three songs, a Spotify Premium subscription would be required to view lyrics.

A Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch that the music streaming platform is bringing back lyrics for users who don't have a premium subscription. “Over the coming weeks, we'll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally”, the spokesperson said.

However, Spotify will not offer unlimited access to lyrics without a premium subscription. While it did not specify the exact limit, a company representative told 9to5Google that the figure is “higher than anyone would ever reach”. The changes are speculated to be rolled out onto the platform over the coming weeks.

The music streaming service's earnings call for the second quarter of 2024 revealed that it has a total of 626 million active monthly listeners out of which, only 246 million are paid subscribers. This means more than half of Spotify's user base is still on the free tier.

The company has also introduced a price hike in recent months. In June, the price of all the Spotify Premium subscriptions in the US saw an increase for the second time in 12 months, with the Individual plan now costing $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,003) a month, up from $10.99 (roughly Rs. 920).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Lyrics, Spotify Premium, Spotify Premium Plans, Spotify Subscribers
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Reportedly Plans to Announce New Snapdragon X Series Chipsets in September

Related Stories

Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: See Price
  3. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Camera, MIL-810H Rating Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6: Transforming the Foldable Experience With Galaxy AI. Own Now
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series May Not Get Latest Android 15 at Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report
  2. Qualcomm Reportedly Plans to Announce New Snapdragon X Series Chipsets in September
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X-Series Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for August Include Lego Star Wars, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Ender Lilies
  6. Google Search Updates Content Removal and Ranking System to Combat Explicit Deepfakes
  7. Google Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 Chipset May Not Bring Significant Upgrades Over Pixel 8: Report
  8. Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’
  9. Gemma 2 2B AI Model Released by Google DeepMind, Said to Outperform GPT 3.5 Models in Benchmark
  10. Getty Images Upgrades Its AI-Powered Image Generation Model, Adds Modification Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »