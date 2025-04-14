Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged in Users

Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users

In India, Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) is integrated with Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and The Trade Desk.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 19:38 IST
Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify Generative AI Ads will allow advertisers to create voice ads within the Ads Manager platform

Highlights
  • Spotify Ad Exchange will soon include Podcast ads in India
  • With SAX, advertisers will be able to track the performance of their ads
  • Spotify said the platform increases ad reach by 11.5 percent
Advertisement

Spotify is launching its Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) platform and advertiser-focused artificial intelligence (AI) tools in India. Announced on Monday, the new services for advertisers in the country were launched just a week after its global launch. SAX is a programmatic ad platform that automates the process of buying and placing ads on the platform. The audio streaming platform claimed that the platform would offer full addressability and performance measurement capabilities to advertisers for the first time in India. Alongside, users will also get to generate audio ads for free via Generative AI Ads within the Ads Manager.

Spotify's New Ad Platform and AI Features are Now Available in India

In a press release, the company announced the launch of its SAX platform and Generative AI Ads in India. The SAX platform was first released in the US and Canada, and is now being expanded to more regions including India. The company says it will allow advertisers to access the platform's logged-in users via real-time auction. Advertisers will also be able to track the reach of the ads via the platform.

Notably, SAX offers real-time bidding (RTB) type of programmatic advertising. In this, multiple advertisers bid for ad space via the demand-side platforms (DSPs) and the highest bigger is allotted the ad space. Then, the winning ad is loaded on the page and the entire process occurs within seconds.

In India, Spotify's programmatic ads platform is integrated with Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and The Trade Desk on the demand side. Advertisers can use these platforms to access the streaming platform's suite of audio, video, and display ads. The company will soon add podcast ads to its offerings. Users will also be able to find their target audience and track results across multiple media ecosystems.

Spotify conducted an internal analysis of more than 350 ad campaigns across various publishers within Google DV 360 and claimed to have found that the SAX platform led to an average incremental reach of 11.5 percent without increasing media spending. Additionally, the company said the platform also maximises unique reach and reduces ad repetition, mitigating the risk of brand fatigue.

Alongside, the company is also introducing Spotify Generative AI Ads. It is available within the company's Ads Manager platform and allows advertisers to generate script and voiceovers using AI to create AI-powered voice ads at no additional cost. The platform said that advertisers of all sizes in India could use this AI tool to create and deploy scalable audio ads on Spotify.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Ads, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy

Related Stories

Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  5. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  8. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  9. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  10. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
  2. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
  3. Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
  4. Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
  6. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life
  7. OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
  8. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India
  10. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »