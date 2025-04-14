Spotify is launching its Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) platform and advertiser-focused artificial intelligence (AI) tools in India. Announced on Monday, the new services for advertisers in the country were launched just a week after its global launch. SAX is a programmatic ad platform that automates the process of buying and placing ads on the platform. The audio streaming platform claimed that the platform would offer full addressability and performance measurement capabilities to advertisers for the first time in India. Alongside, users will also get to generate audio ads for free via Generative AI Ads within the Ads Manager.

Spotify's New Ad Platform and AI Features are Now Available in India

In a press release, the company announced the launch of its SAX platform and Generative AI Ads in India. The SAX platform was first released in the US and Canada, and is now being expanded to more regions including India. The company says it will allow advertisers to access the platform's logged-in users via real-time auction. Advertisers will also be able to track the reach of the ads via the platform.

Notably, SAX offers real-time bidding (RTB) type of programmatic advertising. In this, multiple advertisers bid for ad space via the demand-side platforms (DSPs) and the highest bigger is allotted the ad space. Then, the winning ad is loaded on the page and the entire process occurs within seconds.

In India, Spotify's programmatic ads platform is integrated with Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and The Trade Desk on the demand side. Advertisers can use these platforms to access the streaming platform's suite of audio, video, and display ads. The company will soon add podcast ads to its offerings. Users will also be able to find their target audience and track results across multiple media ecosystems.

Spotify conducted an internal analysis of more than 350 ad campaigns across various publishers within Google DV 360 and claimed to have found that the SAX platform led to an average incremental reach of 11.5 percent without increasing media spending. Additionally, the company said the platform also maximises unique reach and reduces ad repetition, mitigating the risk of brand fatigue.

Alongside, the company is also introducing Spotify Generative AI Ads. It is available within the company's Ads Manager platform and allows advertisers to generate script and voiceovers using AI to create AI-powered voice ads at no additional cost. The platform said that advertisers of all sizes in India could use this AI tool to create and deploy scalable audio ads on Spotify.