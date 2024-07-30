X – the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk – has been gradually adding a slew of features since the billionaire's takeover in 2022 when it was still called Twitter. The latest feature which could soon be introduced on X is the ability to edit direct messages (DMs), according to information provided by an employee on the social media platform, although the timeline of its rollout remains unknown.

The platform recently began working on a feature that lets users disable links in replies to posts according to reports.

X Working on Support for Editing Direct Messages

X employee Enrique (@enriquebrgn) claimed that the platform would start working on the ability to edit DMs. The feature is speculated to work along the same lines as the one present in other social media apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram, which let users edit sent messages for a specific time period.

Responding to a user's query regarding if the same functionality could be introduced to replies as well, the employee said, “baby steps”. The claim was also bolstered by a comment on the post by Elon Musk.

While X offers the ability to edit posts and comments, it is limited to X Premium subscribers. Furthermore, DMs once sent cannot be edited. With the feature's anticipated development, it remains unclear whether it will too be tied to the premium subscription or will be available to all users.

If it comes to fruition, the ability to edit DMs could help users rectify unintentional errors that occur occasionally while typing.

Other Features in Development

In addition to more functionality in DMs, the microblogging platform is also reported to be developing other new features, including a ‘Dislike' Button on iOS as a way to downvote posts. The feature was reportedly leaked via code references in the X app, with hints towards a heartbroken emoji-style icon for dislikes. The same feature is also speculated to be introduced for replies to posts, implementing a Reddit-like format for rating posts and comments.