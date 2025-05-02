Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Submits App Update to Apple with External Link for Purchases in US

Spotify Submits App Update to Apple with External Link for Purchases in US

Spotify has told Apple that it planned to make changes to its US app in accordance with the court's ruling.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 May 2025 18:34 IST
Spotify Submits App Update to Apple with External Link for Purchases in US

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify has said the iPhone maker must not levy its new commission on off-app purchases

Highlights
  • Spotify and Apple have been engaged in a longstanding and contentious ri
  • Spotify updated its app on Apple devices in the EU in August 2024
  • Apple trimmed its share buyback program by $10 billion on Thursday
Advertisement

Spotify said on Thursday it has submitted an app update to Apple with an external link to buy subscriptions, after a US judge ruled that the iPhone maker violated the order that required it to allow greater competition for app downloads.

The Swedish audio streaming giant said in a letter to Apple that it planned to make changes to its US app in accordance with the court's ruling on Wednesday, which said the iPhone maker must not levy its new commission on off-app purchases.

"The fact that we haven't been able to deliver these basic services, which were permitted by the judge's order four years ago, is absurd," the company said in a blog post.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland said in an 80-page ruling that Apple failed to comply with her prior injunction order, which was imposed in an antitrust lawsuit brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Apple had said it "strongly disagrees" with the decision, but it would comply with the court's order, adding that it plans to appeal.

Both Spotify and Apple have been engaged in a longstanding and contentious rivalry, centered around the Cupertino, California-based company's App Store policies and their impact on the streaming company's business operations.

Spotify updated its app on Apple devices to include pricing information of its various plans and services in the European Union in August 2024, several months after the iPhone maker had rejected such a move.

Separately, Apple trimmed its share buyback program by $10 billion (roughly Rs. 84,018 crore) on Thursday, with CEO Tim Cook telling analysts that tariffs could add about $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,561 crore) in costs this quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Spotify, Epic Games
Google Makes Setting Up a New Google TV Easier with Faster Onboarding, More Features
iQOO Neo 10 Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, 12GB of RAM

Related Stories

Spotify Submits App Update to Apple with External Link for Purchases in US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  4. Poco F7 Listed on IMDA Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  6. Honor Teases Upcoming Launch of These New Smartwatches
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?
  10. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed to 2026; Rockstar Confirms Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Juno Mission Sheds Light on Jupiter’s Storms and Volcanic Activity on Io
  2. New Study Uncovers Shadowy Origins of Universe’s Most Luminous Phenomena
  3. NASA’s Psyche Mission Encounters Pressure Drop, Backup Systems on Standby
  4. ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays
  5. See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Seen on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
  8. Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  9. Microsoft Raises Xbox and Game Prices, Citing Rising Costs
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed to Next Year, Will Launch on May 26, 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »