Spotify Premium Prices Hiked in the US for the Second Time in 12 Months

Spotify Premium pricing is now higher than Apple Music in the US.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 13:26 IST
Spotify Premium Prices Hiked in the US for the Second Time in 12 Months

Photo Credit: Unsplash/felipepelaquim

This marks the second price hike which Spotify has made in the last 12 months

  • Spotify announced a price hike for its Individual, Duo and Family plans
  • The Premium Individual plan now starts at $11.99, up from $10.99
  • Spotify Premium Student plan pricing remains the same in the US
Spotify – the Swedish audio streaming platform – announced a price hike for all its premium plans in the US. With this move, the company aims to “bring users the best experience”, it said. Spotify Premium subscribers in the US will soon receive an email with information regarding the hike in prices and what will happen to their existing subscription plan. The same email will also include instructions on how to cancel Spotify Premium subscription, for those who do not wish to remain subscribed.

Spotify Premium Prices Hiked

In a blog post, Spotify announced that new users will now be able to subscribe to the Individual plan at $11.99 a month, up from $10.99. On the other hand, the Duo plan sees a $2 price hike and is now priced at $16.99. The Spotify Premium Family plan, which was previously listed for $16.99, will now cost $19.99.

However, the Student plan sees no change in pricing and will still be available at $5.99 a month, the audio streaming platform said on Monday.

This marks the second time in 12 months that Spotify has increased its price. The first hike was made in July 2023 for all Premium plans, including a $1 increase for the Individual plan.

Explaining the increase in subscription prices, Spotify said, “On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices. Over the next month, subscribers in the U.S. will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscription”.

For those currently enrolled in the Spotify Premium trial offer, the company announced that it will initially offer a one month plan with existing prices, following which it will be revised, in accordance with the hike.

More Expensive than Apple Music

This price hike puts Spotify Premium above Apple Music in terms of pricing. The Apple Music Student plan costs similar to the one offered by Spotify and is priced at $5.99 a month. However, the Individual plan is now priced at a $1 less, at $10.99 a month.

The biggest gap is with the Family plan which costs $16.99, $3 less than Spotify Premium's family plan. In addition to these, Apple Music also offers a cheaper $4.99 Voice plan that enables the user to access Apple Music's library via Siri.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium, Apple Music
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch Window Revealed by Firm's Lawsuit Against Oura

