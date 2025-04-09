Technology News
English Edition
Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads

Spotify says all rumours about ads coming to Spotify Premium are false, months after it fixed a bug that caused some Premium customers to hear ads.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2025 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ John Tekeridis

Spotify has yet to announce plans to launch the purported 'Music Pro' subscription tier

  • Spotify has confirmed that its Premium tier does not include ads
  • The streaming platform also said that Spotify Premium will remain ad-free
  • Spotify is expected to launch aa Hi-Fi music streaming tier this year
Spotify Premium does not include advertisements, and the company isn't working on introducing ads for paying subscribers. The confirmation comes directly from the music streaming platform, weeks after it fixed a bug that caused ads to be played for some Spotify Premium subscribers. Later this year, Spotify is expected to launch a 'Music Pro' Hi-Fi subscription tier that would offer access to higher quality audio streams and other features. The service currently offers an ad-supported free plan, as well as a paid Spotify Premium tier.

Spotify Premium to Remain Ad-Free for Paying Subscribers

After claims that Spotify Premium would include advertisements began to spread on X (formerly Twitter), the service responded to one such post (now deleted), stating that the rumour was false and that "Spotify Premium music streaming is ad-free". It also responded to other users on the microblogging platform with similar concerns.

"There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free," the platform announced in another post.

While the origins of the rumour related to ads on Spotify Premium are unknown, the music streaming service resolved a bug affecting some Spotify Premium subscribers in February. At the time, customers who were subscribed to a Spotify Premium plan complained that ads were playing while streaming music on the service.

Spotify Premium subscribers do not hear ads while listening to music on the platform, but ads inside podcasts (as part of the show's regular programming) are not removed, even if a subscriber has paid for a Premium subscription.

The service's Hi-Fi or 'Music Pro' tier, which is expected to launch later this year, is expected to offer support for high quality music streaming. This tier is said to be an add-on to the default subscription plan, and could cost an additional $6 (roughly Rs. 500) per month, over the $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) monthly fee.

In India, Spotify Premium is priced at Rs. 119 for an automatically renewing monthly subscription. Users can also opt for a duo (two accounts) and family (six accounts) plans that cost Rs. 149 and Rs. 179 per month, respectively. There's no word on how much the purported 'Music Pro' subscription tier would cost in India, but we can expect to hear more details in the coming months.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads
