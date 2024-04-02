Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing

US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing

Britain and the United States are among countries establishing government-led AI safety institutes.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2024 15:02 IST
US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing

Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain said in October its institute would examine and test new types of AI

Highlights
  • The US said in November it was launching its own AI safety institute
  • US, UK plan to share key information on AI risks and capabilities
  • US President has signed an executive order that aims to reduce AI risks
Advertisement

The United States and Britain on Monday announced a new partnership on the science of artificial intelligence safety, amid growing concerns about upcoming next-generation versions.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington to jointly develop advanced AI model testing, following commitments announced at an AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park in November.

"We all know AI is the defining technology of our generation," Raimondo said. "This partnership will accelerate both of our institutes work across the full spectrum to address the risks of our national security concerns and the concerns of our broader society."

Britain and the United States are among countries establishing government-led AI safety institutes.

Britain said in October its institute would examine and test new types of AI, while the United States said in November it was launching its own safety institute to evaluate risks from so-called frontier AI models and is now working with 200 companies and entities.

Under the formal partnership, Britain and the United States plan to perform at least one joint testing exercise on a publicly accessible model and are considering exploring personnel exchanges between the institutes. Both are working to develop similar partnerships with other countries to promote AI safety.

"This is the first agreement of its kind anywhere in the world," Donelan said. "AI is already an extraordinary force for good in our society, and has vast potential to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, but only if we are able to grip those risks."

Generative AI - which can create text, photos and videos in response to open-ended prompts - has spurred excitement as well as fears it could make some jobs obsolete, upend elections and potentially overpower humans and catastrophic effects.

In a joint interview with Reuters Monday, Raimondo and Donelan urgent joint action was needed to address AI risks.

"Time is of the essence because the next set of models are about to be released, which will be much, much more capable," Donelan said. "We have a focus one the areas that we are dividing and conquering and really specializing."

Raimondo said she would raise AI issues at a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council in Belgium Thursday.

The Biden administration plans to soon announce additions to its AI team, Raimondo said. "We are pulling in the full resources of the US government."

Both countries plan to share key information on capabilities and risks associated with AI models and systems and technical research on AI safety and security.

In October, Biden signed an executive order that aims to reduce the risks of AI. In January, the Commerce Department said it was proposing to require US cloud companies to determine whether foreign entities are accessing US data centers to train AI models.

Britain said in February it would spend more than GBP 100 million ($125.5 million or roughly Rs. 1,047 crore) to launch nine new research hubs and AI train regulators about the technology.

Raimondo said she was especially concerned about the threat of AI applied to bioterrorism or a nuclear war simulation.

"Those are the things where the consequences could be catastrophic and so we really have to have zero tolerance for some of these models being used for that capability," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, US, UK, EU, Artificial Intelligence, AI Safety
China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance

Related Stories

US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  2. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Realme 12X 5G Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  4. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  5. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  7. Apple Researchers Working On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  8. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  9. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »