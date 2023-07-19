Technology News
TikTok to Voluntarily Perform 'Stress Test' Ahead of EU Digital Services Act

"Recent events have shown the impact TikTok has on democracies — and how important independent EU enforcement is," the EU industry chief tweeted.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2023 13:36 IST


Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance

Highlights
  • TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has been debriefed about it
  • DSA rules require companies to manage risk, conduct auditing
  • Big Tech will risk hefty fines if they do not control illegal content

Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has voluntarily agreed to a "stress test" to prepare for the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other large online platforms will risk hefty fines if they do not control illegal content.

TikTok will also be subject to the DSA rules, which require companies to manage risk, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and adopt a code of conduct. Those rules come into effect from August.

"Recent events have shown the impact TikTok has on democracies — and how important independent EU enforcement is," wrote Breton on Twitter.

"TikTok voluntarily agreed to perform a #StressTest to prepare for #DSA. Constructive debrief with CEO Shou Zi Chew. Now is time to accelerate to be fully compliant," added Breton, whose Twitter post showed him in a video link exchange with the TikTok boss.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to address concerns about a bill that would give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned TikTok, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee who has cosponsored the legislation said on Monday.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner told Reuters that aggressive lobbying by the ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok against the Restrict Act "slowed a bit of our momentum" after it was introduced in March.

Warner said lawmakers have "a proposal on a series of amendments to make it explicitly clear" and address criticisms, including that individual Americans could be impacted or that the bill represents a broad expansion of government power.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, EU, European Union, Digital Services Act, DSA
India's Inputs Important to Formulate Global Policy on Cryptocurrencies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Web3 Funding from Venture Capital Firms Register 78 Percent Dip From Last Year: Crunchbase


